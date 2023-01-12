Broxtowe Council to hire climate change officer in a bid to be carbon neutral by 2027

In 2019, Broxtowe Council set its carbon natural aim as it declared a climate emergency, meaning it would compensate for carbon emissions with offsetting projects.

Many councils across the country have also set out when they expect to become carbon neutral.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council papers published ahead of the authority’s next cabinet meeting state Broxtowe Council, which serves Eastwood and Kimberley, is reducing its carbon dioxide output every year, with a 3 per cent reduction in 2021/22 compared with the previous year.

Broxtowe Council's headquarters.

However, papers state “there is still a significant amount of work to be done” if the council wishes to meet the 2027 target.

The council is therefore hiring a new climate change officer role, at a total cost of £49,450, with the salary set at £38,150.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Comparatively, most other Nottinghamshire councils have pledged to be carbon natural by 2030, including Gedling and Ashfield councils.

Newark & Sherwood Council has set a target of becoming a carbon neutral organisation by 2035, while Mansfield Council aims to be carbon neutral by 2040.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Broxtowe Council papers state the council had an ‘external peer review’ in December 2022 to look at the Council’s approach to tackling climate change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The review team said the council had “one of the most comprehensive approaches to carbon reduction we’ve seen”, but added achieving carbon neutrality would be a challenge by the set date.

The authority said it created the ‘Climate Change Strategy and Green Futures Programme’ in 2020 identifying 145 actions that would be implemented to reduce the Council’s emissions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council papers state that 90 per cent of actions have been completed or are in progress.

Council papers stated: “To ensure the strategy remains fresh and current it will be reviewed annually.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A public consultation exercise will be undertaken in the first year and any agreed actions will be incorporated as part of the initial review process to ensure the strategy notes the views and aspirations of the Borough’s residents.