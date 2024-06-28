Break the mould: Ashfield District Council secures £130,000 to support landlords and tenants

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Landlords and tenants across Ashfield are being urged to ‘break the mould’ to make their homes a healthier and happier place to live.

Ashfield District Council (ADC) has been awarded £130,000 funding from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) as part of the government’s Healthy Homes initiative.

This funding will support the Council’s commitment to ensuring private landlords take action to remove damp and mould from tenants’ homes to protect their health. Prolonged exposure can lead to health complications such as allergic type reactions, the development of asthma, respiratory infections, coughs, wheezing and shortness of breath.

It can also lead to issues with mental wellbeing due to stress and anxiety, as well as the feelings of shame and embarrassment.

Ashfield District Council is offering help with damp and mould

The Council will be offering support to private landlords and tenants to raise awareness and help combat the ongoing issue. It will also support tenants with ways to stop mould appearing in the home like opening windows, wiping away condensation, moisture absorbing plants and closing doors while showering or cooking as well as professional support for getting help in tackling the more severe cases.

ADC is one of a small number of local authorities to receive the funding to make it easier for landlords and tenants to report damp and mould and educate them on what they can do to prevent it.

Ashfield is home to 12,000 privately rented properties across the District, including 3,000 that were built prior to 1920.

John Bennett, Executive Director of Place at Ashfield District Council, said: “We want to support our private landlords and tenants across the District and let them know that our Environmental Health team is on hand to help.

Many homes suffer with damp and mould

“Mould can be an ongoing problem in a lot of homes, particularly older ones, but there are things you can do to help prevent it and stop it from spreading. We are here to help and this funding will be a big support to many people who have a severe problem in their home.

“Our website has helpful ways to reduce mould and information on how to get professional help in the more extreme cases. We also have free training events for landlords at our council offices which we would encourage as many as possible to attend. Don’t suffer with this problem in silence.”

A free training event for landlords will be held at the council offices, in Urban Road, Kirkby in Ashfield, from 10am to 1pm on Monday 22 July.

Refreshments will be provided and places need to be booked in advance by emailing [email protected] or calling 01623 457345 (option 1).