Boost to banking services with new Kirkby in Ashfield hub

After over one year of works, Ashfield District Council’s Moor Market in Kirkby is now home to a new banking hub.

Kirkby in Ashfield is set to experience a significant boost to its banking services following the opening of a new Banking Hub (Friday 12 July), bringing vital services to residents and businesses alike.

As reported last year, this comes as part of a national initiative that will see 68 new hubs established across the UK, aimed at revitalising banking accessibility in communities.

Ashfield District Council is hosting the new Banking Hub, located on the Lowmoor Road pedestrianised section of the High Street next to Moor Market Café.

Cllr Matthew Relf, Executive Lead for Regeneration and Planning, at the Banking Hub

Thanks to the hard work and dedication over the past few months from Ashfield District Council, customers of multiple banks can now deposit and withdraw money, get face-to-face assistance, and carry out regular banking transactions.

Additionally, the hub features private rooms for one-on-one discussions, ensuring a personalised banking experience.

Ashfield District Council, which submitted the successful bid to LINK in February 2023, has been instrumental in bringing this essential service back to Kirkby. The move follows the closure of three bank branches in the town centre over the past few years, culminating in the loss of Lloyds in February 2022.

The Banking Hub is operated by Cash Access UK and represents a collaborative effort to restore essential banking services to communities like Kirkby.

By reducing the need to travel out of town for banking needs, the hub will significantly enhance the convenience and financial wellbeing of the local population.

Cllr Matthew Relf, Executive Lead for Regeneration and Planning, expressed his enthusiasm.

He said: “We know that so many residents and businesses have struggled with the lack of face-to-face banking in Kirkby since the banks closed and so we have been working hard to bring a banking hub here. This will make a huge difference to people’s lives.”

Cllr Andy Meakin, ward councillor, added: “We are over the moon to have secured this vital service and after months of incredibly hard work, we are really excited to see it opening today.

“This is a vital part of our plans to regenerate the town centre.”