Residents in Harlow Wood, Huthwaite, Leamington, Skegby, Stanton Hill, Sutton, Teversal and the surrounding areas can now book in their free bulky waste collection for September – but only if they haven’t done already this year. It will be December before their month comes around again. It is part of the expanding “Big Ashfield Spring Clean” which goes from strength to strength.

Skegby District Councillor Jodine Cronshaw is encouraging residents to book their free slot. Residents are allowed to book 1 free bulky waste collection of up to 3 items every year under the scheme. Jodine said, “Our all year round free bulky waste offer is extremely popular. It is one of the main reasons why reports of fly-tipping continue to go down across Ashfield. In September, we are rolling out the free bulky waste offer across Skegby and the wider Sutton area. It is a great example of your Ashfield Independent Council being proactive in encouraging residents to get rid of excess waste. Please take advantage and save yourself £20.”

Bookings for free bulky waste collections can be made up to one week before the collection month, and collections must be made during the month stated for the area you live in.

Details for booking are here - You can book your free collection here. Bulky collections will be still be available to residents at other times, with a new price of £20 for up to 3 items.