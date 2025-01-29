Bolsover District Council elect new Leader

By Scott Chamers
Contributor
Published 29th Jan 2025, 14:55 BST
Updated 29th Jan 2025, 15:00 BST
Councillor Jane Yates has been elected as the new Leader of Bolsover District Council at a full council meeting on Wednesday 29 January 2025.

Councillor Yates represents Shirebrook South and takes over the Leadership from Councillor Steve Fritchley who retired from the position.

Councillor Yates is joined by Councillor Donna Hales (Bolsover North and Shuttlewood) who takes up the position of Deputy Leader.

Cllr Yates expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to lead the Council saying, “Firstly I would like to thank members for putting their trust in me. I would also like to thank the previous Leadership for their support since I was elected in 2023 and giving me the opportunity to join the Junior Cabinet allowing me to build upon my experience.”

Councillor Jane Yates, Council Leader

Councillor Yates named three members of her Cabinet (Councillor John Ritchie (Growth), Councillor Mary Dooley (Health and Wellbeing) and Councillor Clive Moesby (Resources), but stated she was still undertaking interviews for the remaining positions, which will be announced in March.

Cllr Yates added, “I pledge to build upon the achievements of the previous leadership and will build upon our corporate aims. One of the main issues we need to deal with is local government restructuring. It is happening and I want to put this at the heart of what we do, that’s why I will be creating a post on my Cabinet to deal with this and work to ensure we remain influential and well represented at the decision making tables.

“I am incredibly proud and honoured to have been given this opportunity as Leader of Bolsover District Council and working with my colleagues and the officers we will strive to deliver top class services and deliver on our growth agenda for the benefit of our residents.”

