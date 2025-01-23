Bidding set to open for Mayor’s 500 Fund in Mansfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local groups and good causes will soon be able to bid for grants from Mansfield’s Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams.

The next round of applications to the Mayor’s 500 Fund will be accepted from Monday 27 January until Friday 28 February. Successful applicants will be announced in March.

The Mayor’s 500 Fund is a percentage contribution from the Mayor’s net salary to provide a cash injection of up to £500 for local groups, individuals, and volunteers to deliver a specific project in the Mansfield community.

There is around £3,400 available in this round of funding and the money can be used for equipment, promotions, and materials to deliver direct benefits to residents.

Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams

Mayor Andy said: “I am proud to have supported many groups across Mansfield since 2019 and delighted to be reopening the fund to applications again.

“We always have far more bids for the amount of money available to distribute and where we cannot help some of those who apply we try to signpost them to other sources of funding.”

Successful candidates previously have included Mansfield District Corps of Drums, Nottinghamshire Mining Museum, Friends of Ladybrook Park and the Unanima Theatre.

Applications to the 500 Fund are decided by the Mayor according to a set of criteria. Since 2019, a total of £27,000 has been shared out. Due to the volume of applications received, priority may be given to first-time applications that meet the criteria.

Find out more and how to apply at www.mansfield.gov.uk/mayors500fund