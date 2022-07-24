Autumn date for Shirebrook adult care centre closure decision

Council chiefs look set to make a decision over adult care proposals which include the possible closure of eight council-run day centres – including one in Shirebrook – in autumn.

Derbyshire Council is currently reviewing responses to a public consultation over the future of services for adults with learning disabilities, which include the potential closure of the facility on Carter Lane, Shirebrook.

The authority recently revealed four of the under-threat centres, including on Oxcroft Lane, Bolsover, were already out of use, but argued they could not be described as ‘closed’ as the services were still available at different locations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A council spokesman said: “Following the public consultation which ended on June 19, we are currently analysing all the responses we received to ensure we take everyone’s views into account.