Ashfield to receive £1.5m boost

Ashfield District Council is set to receive £1.5m from the government’s new Pride in Place Funding.

The funding will support the Council’s work already taking place to regenerate the town centres, improve residents’ skills and put pride back into Ashfield. Initiatives that will help achieve this aim, such as building quality homes in town centres, creating new sports hubs on Sutton Lawn and Kingsway Park, upskilling the future workforce in collaboration with West Notts College, the build of the world-class Automated Distribution and Manufacturing Centre, are all well underway across the District.

The freshly announced money can be used to enhance green spaces, leisure facilities and community hubs, and spending must be agreed by a local neighbourhood board before it will be approved by the government.

More information will be released soon on the projects that will be implemented over the next two years.

Cllr Jason Zadrozny, Leader of Ashfield District Council, said “This is fantastic news for Ashfield. We have been listening to what residents’ want to see District become, and our vision for the future Ashfield aligns with what we have heard. The Council is working towards making that future a reality with over £100m worth of external funding being spent on exciting projects and initiatives that will make a significant difference.

“This £1.5m will make an immediate difference to our communities, giving them the keys to make decisions about what matters to them. We are looking forward to once again working with our local neighbourhood boards to come up with a spending plan to help us achieve our aim of putting pride back into Ashfield, making it a great place to live, work, visit, learn and do business in.”