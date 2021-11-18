Lee Anderson was responding today (Thursday) to the Government’s announcement of its “biggest ever” single rail network overhaul with a £96 billion investment.

The proposals included extending the Robin Hood line and rebuilding the former Maid Marian line.

Boris Johnson mentioned Mr Anderson in the foreword to the Integrated Rail Plan for the North and Midlands, announced by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

MP Lee Anderson is pictured with MPs (left to right) Mark Spencer, Ben Bradley, Lee Anderson, Grant Shapps (Transport Secretary) and Mark Fletcher who have collectively lobbied Government for the improvements.

Mr Johnson writes: “In my discussions on HS2 last year, I was struck by what one of my parliamentary colleagues, Lee Anderson MP, told me that constituents in Ashfield would have to watch high speed trains go through at 200mph, without stopping, when what they really wanted was a decent bus service to the next town.

"Levelling up means delivering that bus, just as much as better train services to London and other cities. And integration, as described in this Plan, means improving and tying together local, regional and long-distance transport to provide better links for everyone, not just those travelling between our biggest places,”

The MP had campaigned to re-open the Maid Marian line which runs through Selston, and had recently secured a £50,000 feasibility study from the Restoring Your Railway Fund.

Ashfield and Eastwood MP Lee Anderson pictured in Selston.

As Transport Secretary Grant Shapps presented the plans, Mr Anderson said he hoped the train services would help some of the “most disadvantaged” communities with better access to jobs.He described as “really positive news,” Government commitment to the Midland Mainline electrification and cleaner services with the phasing out of old diesel engines.

Describing the East Midlands as “the big winner” in the IRP Mr Anderson said the plans “demonstrated the government’s commitment to Levelling Up.”

Lee Anderson said: “I have always been passionate about improving our railways. Good transport links mean better access to jobs, our towns and cities. People in Ashfield want to hop on a local train or bus. The HS2 Eastern Leg means nothing to them.