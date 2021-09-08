Ashfield micropub's beer garden bid thrown out

An application was submitted for an outdoor drinking and smoking area, as well as television sport and music, at The Squire Musters Ale Room & Snug, on Forest Road, Annesley Woodhouse.

However, planning officers at Ashfield Council refused the proposal under delegated powers.

The Squire Musters is a former retail premises which was converted to a micro pub after planning permission was granted in 2017.

Conditions attached to the original permission prevented use of the rear yard as an outdoor area for drinking or smoking and any amplified sound system, in a bid to avoid noise nuisance to residents of

neighbouring terraced houses.

Torkard Leisure, a business which operates in the retail sale of beverages in specialised stores, is based in Kirkby and director Richard Darrington submitted the application for the conditions to be removed at the micro pub.

This would allow the micro pub to provide background music and sport on television until 9.20pm and to provide an outside drinking and smoking area until 9pm.

In a supporting statement submitted as part of the application, Mr Darrington said: “We have used the outside area for the last two years now, firstly with a few temporary events notices and latterly

because of Covid.

“We have a strict rule board up and the few clients that use this area have never given reason for any complaint in the past.

“We do want, on occasion, to provide sport events on TV and background music.

“We already provide acoustic vocalists twice a month without issue.

“I run a very good and tight ship to provide the community with a hub and venue to be proud of.”

‘Social benefits'

In a report on the delegated decision, the council’s case officer said: “The economic and social benefits of the proposal for the business owner and local patrons are acknowledged, and while the council is keen to support businesses where it can, within the planning balance, the impact upon the amenity of nearby residential properties is considered to outweigh the benefits of the proposal in this instance.

“As such, after assessing all the submitted information and assessing this against all relevant policies and material planning considerations, refusal is recommended for this application.”