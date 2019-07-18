Ashfield District Council named as one of the best housing landlords

Proud Ashfield District Council has been named as the only local authority in the country on a prestigious list of the top 50 housing landlords.

The list has been compiled by the 24 Housing website, an online hub for councils and housing associations.

It reflects landlords who are committed to making good-quality service a priority and taking the concerns of residents seriously.

Ashfield views its inclusion as vindication of the decision to move its housing services in-house after they had previously been looked after by Ashfield Homes.

Coun Kier Barsby said: “To be the only council on the list is amazing and shows what a fantastic housing service we offer to tenants and residents.

“Having only come back into the council fold less than three years ago, the housing team should be exceptionally proud of what they have achieved.

“We have high customer-satisfaction rates, low rent-arrear rates and initiatives to improve our service.”