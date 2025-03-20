Ashfield District Council awarded £35k to help tackle homelessness

Funding to help residents struggling to keep a roof over their head has been awarded to Ashfield District Council.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) has awarded the Council £35,080 to support those living in housing crisis across Ashfield.

Funding has been allocated to the areas with the highest homelessness pressures. In many cases this has been driven by rent arrears.

This latest funding to Ashfield District Council is in addition to grants already awarded for 2024/2025.

Cllr Andy Meakin has welcomed the funding

It is aimed at enabling the Council to further support the preventative work of the Housing Options Team. The Team aims to assist households at a point where they are threatened with losing their home rather than when they are homeless.

This focus provides the best opportunity to try to secure either existing or alternative accommodation. Funding is also available to assist households who are experiencing homelessness to secure a new place to live.

Interventions include providing resources for ongoing support after a new home has been found go help residents stay in their property. This could include engagement with faith and community-based organisations.

Other options include:

Payment of rent arrears in private, social or supported housing where the threat of eviction is resolved.

Payment of historical arrears to enable access to social housing or supported housing where arrears stop access.

Private Rented Sector deposits, rent in advance and landlord incentives.

Personalisation budgets.

Provision of home starter packs for faster rehousing.

Payments or provision of goods to enable people to stay living with family or friends for a longer period until alternative accommodation can be arranged.

Any other activity that secures existing accommodation to prevent homelessness or rough sleeping.

Cllr Jason Zadrozny, Leader of Ashfield District Council, said: “Everyone should have a place that they can call home and this is something we are passionate about here at the Council.

“Homelessness is a problem across the country, not just Ashfield, and we will do everything we can to help those who need our help. This funding will go along way to helping those who are struggling to get the support they need before they get to the point of losing their home.”