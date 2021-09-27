Ashfield Council to write to Government opposing Voter ID at elections plan

The Cabinet Office is pushing forward with the proposals as part of the Elections Bill, with voters requiring identity cards before being able to cast their ballot.

The plans have met with criticism by charities and politicians, with concerns raised over the impact on the poorest in the country and those who do not own a passport or driving licence.

The Government says the move has been brought in to prevent voter fraud, adding its research has found 98 per cent of eligible voters currently own a form of photo ID.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Helen-Ann Smith, Ashfield Council deputy leader.

The Cabinet Office added a free ‘Voter Card’ would be provided under the plans to anyone who does not possess a driving licence or passport.

But members of Ashfield Council voted to write to Whitehall in opposition to the move, with some claiming it could ‘disenfranchise’ voters or put people off taking part in elections.

Coun Helen-Ann Smith, deputy council leader, said: “This is going to make it difficult for people who do not have an ID to vote and we shouldn’t be putting obstacles in their way.

“We want to increase turnout, we want it to be a democratic process and we don’t want to be putting hurdles in peoples’ way.

“It’s their democratic right to vote and the Government is trying to block it. To me, that’s just wrong. People fought for generations to be able to vote, and it’s a no-brainer opposing this plan.”

Voice

Coun Tom Hollis, member for Huthwaite and Brierley, said: “There is no evidence of voter fraud [in previous elections], and if there is, it’s extremely minimal.”

However, some councillors abstained on the vote, with Coun Christian Chapman suggesting the motion was ‘the wrong use of council time’.

A Cabinet Office spokesman said: “Stealing someone’s vote is stealing their voice.

“Fraud in our elections is something we cannot allow room for, so we are stamping out the potential for it to take place by requiring photographic identification.

“Our research, which draws on the most comprehensive data available to date, shows 98 per cent of the population had a form of identification that would be accepted under our proposals, and a free, local Voter Card will be available for anyone who needs it.”