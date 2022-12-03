The authority will instead reduce the length of its housing plan from 15 to 10 years in the hope it may “actually win” when challenging the Government over housing targets.

Last month, councillors approved plans to remove two major settlements from its controversial housing strategy, but maintain the length of the plan at 15 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was done to challenge the figure of 8,226 homes required in Ashfield over the coming decade-and-a-half, set out through Government calculations.

Ashfield Council's headquarters on Urban Road, Kirkby.

Ministers require councils to draw up ‘local plan’ documents setting out areas for future developments.

Councils confirm their housing numbers based on calculations set by Whitehall, with Ashfield requiring 457 homes per year, or 8,226 over the length of the plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The authority has challenged these figures since the target was revealed last year and explored ways of avoiding having to fulfil it.

In a local plan meeting last month, councillors opted to scrap the two largest housing settlements – the 3,000-home greenbelt development at Whyburn Farm, Hucknall, and 1,000 homes on greenfield land at Cauldwell Road, Sutton – and cut 4,000 homes from the plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The document would then be submitted to the Government with a significantly-reduced number of proposed homes over 15 years, missing the 457-per-year target.

Coun Lee Waters, who represents Hucknall North, described the decision as “risky” in last month’s meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, has now confirmed plans to U-turn on this decision after advice from planning consultants and lobbying from some councillors.

The local plan meeting last month heard the council’s planning department suggest the safest option would be to remove both settlements and cut the plan period from 15 to 10 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors were told this option would meet the annual housing target for 10 years with a “surplus”.

The meeting also heard this reduced plan would be the most likely option to get accepted by the Government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the reduced plan was assessed on a 15-year basis, it could lead to inspectors forcing the authority to implement its initial plan in full, meaning both the Whyburn Farm and Cauldwell Road schemes being forced on communities despite significant opposition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Confirming the U-turn, Coun Zadrozny said: “Realistically, we think we can get this through.

“If we mess around too much, the Government could say we’re chancing our arm and need to go back to square one, or need to deliver those two sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve gone to consultants and they’ve said we’ve a strong chance of beating the Government if we do this.

“I’d rather actually win than look like we’re trying to win. We’d like fewer houses and, at this stage, a win is a win.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Waters, who campaigned alongside all Hucknall district councillors for Whyburn Farm to be scrapped, said: “We think we’ve a better chance of success if we’re doing it over 10 years, because it still meetings a housing target.

“The 15-year plan was a good idea, but over-optimistic. The 10-year plan gives us a fighting chance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reduced, 10-year housing document is recommended for approval by cabinet members at their next meeting.