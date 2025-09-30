Ashfield Council submits plans for 20 new affordable homes on Fairhaven site in Kirkby-in-Ashfield

Plans have been submitted for a fully-affordable housing development on the empty site of a former Ashfield care home to help with a "shortfall" in affordable housing.

Ashfield District Council submitted plans itself for 20 new council homes in Kirkby-in-Ashfield last Wednesday (September 24) on land off Fairhaven.

The spot is the site of the former Kirklands Residential Care Home and Day Care Centre which vacated in 2016. The buildings were demolished in 2020.

The plans for the ‘100 percent affordable homes’ aims to make a “noteworthy contribution” to the affordable housing options available in the town and wider district.

The development would include a mix of two and three bed semi-detached homes, two two-bed bungalows and one and two-bed flats.

According to the council’s Housing annual report 2023 to 2024, the authority has 6,680 council-run properties and around 4,395 people on its waiting list.

The new homes would be accessed from the south by the formation of a new road from Fairhaven.

Planning papers say: “The proposed development will make a noteworthy contribution to affordable housing provision in Kirkby in Ashfield and the wider Ashfield district.

“By developing this site, the affordable provision will assist with the shortfall of affordable housing within the Ashfield district.”

A decision on the new housing scheme will be decided by the authority’s planning department at a later stage.