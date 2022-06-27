Ashfield Council pledges to shop local and support district businesses

Ashfield Council has approved a new procurement strategy ‘which focuses on supporting local businesses’.

A council spokeswoman said: “The new strategy outlines the council’s shop local approach to procurement and how high quality, value for money, public services are secured.

“The strategy places importance on sustainable procurement to benefit small and medium-sized enterprises in the district.”

Susan Robinson, centre, of Geoff Webster Bakery in Idlewells Indoor Market, Sutton, with Coun Samantha Deakin, of Ashfield Council.

The strategy followed the launch of the council’s local supplier portal, which allows Ashfield businesses to register their details, which can then be accessed by council staff when purchasing

goods and services up to £5,000.

Coun David Martin, council executive lead member for finance, said “We are committed to providing excellent public services which are the best value for money.

“Our new procurement strategy demonstrates we are serious about ensuring we can use the goods and services offered by local businesses to deliver on our ambitions.

“We are practicing what we preach by shopping local.

“Our new Local Supplier Portal means we can actively support small businesses in the district.

“We urge every business in Ashfield to register their details on the portal, it’s free and an easy way to make sure your business can be considered when we procure.