News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Heinz and Absolut Vodka announce new pasta sauce product
1 hour ago Actor and star of Mary Poppins involved in car crash in Miami
1 hour ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
2 hours ago Watch live as Boris Johnson faces MPs at Privileges Committee
3 hours ago Major price hike of Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
3 hours ago Tributes paid to 15-year-old girl who died after being hit by a bus

Ashfield Council awarded energy grant of more than £2m

Ashfield Council is celebrating after receiving confirmation its £2 million bid through the public sector decarbonisation scheme has been successful.

By Ashfield CouncilContributor
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 14:20 GMT- 2 min read

The money, topped up by the council will pay for upgraded, cleaner and renewable heating systems and other environmentally friendly schemes at the council’s headquarters on Urban Road, Kirkby, and

Hucknall Leisure Centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

PSDS, funded by the Department for Energy Security and Industrial Strategy and delivered by Salix Finance, provides grant funding to organisations for heat decarbonisation and energy efficiency projects.

Ashfield Council's headquarters on Urban Road, Kirkby.
Ashfield Council's headquarters on Urban Road, Kirkby.
Ashfield Council's headquarters on Urban Road, Kirkby.
Most Popular

The successful bid has moved the council closer to its target of net-zero for its emissions by 2030. The council is committed to minimising the creation of waste, pollution and carbon emissions through effective waste management and setting realistic targets.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, said: “Last summer, we set the council the ambitious target of becoming net-zero by 2030 at a minimum.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This successful bid will bring us closer to that. I hope this sends a clear message to residents that we are committed to our ambitious climate change targets.”

The scheme is designed to help upgrade heating systems in public buildings and to ones often powered by cleaner, cheaper and renewable energy. This will help reduce fossil fuels as well as making Hucknall Leisure Centre and the council offices more comfortable and cheaper to heat, saving the council money.

Read More
‘Nothing but positive’ as new £5m Sutton planetarium gets green light

Coun David Hennigan, council executive lead member for climate action strategy said, “Last summer, we updated our climate change strategy as this is the responsible thing to do.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Bringing in external funding was central to this and I would like to congratulate our council officers and partners for an excellent, successful bid.

“We are tackling climate change by making the most of the resources we already have and being more efficient in the way we use these resources. This will mean cheaper bills and the work will be completed by the end of March 2024.”

Gerald HAbib, Salix Finance client support officer, said: “We are very excited to be on this decarbonisation journey with Ashfield Council.

“The council has ambitious targets to become net zero by 2030 and we hope this will be part of the measures to achieve this target. Congratulations to Ashfield on being successful in their bid.”

Jason ZadroznyHucknall Leisure Centre