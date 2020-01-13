Ashfield council and sailing club hopeful of agreement following crunch car park meeting

Members of a Sutton sailing club which is fearing for its future are hopeful of an agreement with the council after a crunch meeting was held.

Sutton-in-Ashfield Sailing Club had feared that it may be forced to close after Ashfield District Council revealed plans to build a pay-and-display car park on part of its King’s Mill Reservoir site.

Volunteers at Sutton-in-Ashfield Sailing Club prepare a boat before taking it onto King's Mill Reservoir.

The council had planned to introduce the car park – which would have one hour free – on part of the land where the club keeps its boats, leading to a 2,000-strong petition calling for the plans to be halted.

Following concern from both parties that an agreement could not be reached, new MP Lee Anderson called on both sides to ‘get this sorted’ and come together around the same table.

Now both the council and the sailing club have released a joint statement saying that they are confident an agreement can be made which “benefits both sides”.

Pete Housley, sailing club commodore, said: “After the meeting with Ashfield District Council, we are hopeful of concluding a successful negotiation on the key issues.

Out on the water with the sailing club is Chad reporter Jessica Dallison.

“One that will prove beneficial to both parties, enable our club to continue to operate, build upon the thriving 50 per cent membership growth in 2019, and provide residents in Mansfield and Ashfield with a base from which to learn to sail, watch and enjoy our activities and participate in the sport for decades to come.”

Theresa Hodgkinson, director of place and communities at the council, said: “We have met with the sailing club and together are working towards a solution that benefits all involved.

“It is in the interest of everyone to see a successful sailing club at the reservoir.

“As part of our investment in King’s Mill reservoir we are keen to expand water based activities within the community and a successful sailing club on the site is integral to this.

"We are confident an agreement will be reached in the near future.”

The plans are part of a redevelopment at King’s Mill Reservoir, which also includes the new cafe and visitor centre that is under construction.

Due to the confidential negotiation, no information on the meeting will be released until an agreement is reached.