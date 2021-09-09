Ashfield community groups urged to apply for funding

The Ashfield Community Fund – run by Ashfield Council – is offering grants of £500 to £1,000.

And community organisations have until October 31 to apply

The latest round of funding follows £20,000 distributed to groups across the district last year, including to Allsorts Preschool, based at Underwood Community Centre, Church Lane, Underwood, which was awarded almost £1,000.

Coun David Martin at Allsorts Preschool, Underwood.

The council also distributed an additional £100,000 to 45 groups such as food banks, which helped support residents during the pandemic.

In partnership with the Nottinghamshire Community Foundation, the council is now offering a further £10,000 of grants and wants to hear from eligible Ashfield groups.

Coun Rachel Madden, council cabinet member for leisure, health and wellbeing, said: “The work these groups do for our community is vital.

“The fund is a great chance for groups to get the funding they need for projects that will benefit our communities.”