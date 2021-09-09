Ashfield community groups urged to apply for funding

A £10,000 funding pot has been made available to community groups in Ashfield.

By Nat Wakefield
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 11:30 am

The Ashfield Community Fund – run by Ashfield Council – is offering grants of £500 to £1,000.

And community organisations have until October 31 to apply

The latest round of funding follows £20,000 distributed to groups across the district last year, including to Allsorts Preschool, based at Underwood Community Centre, Church Lane, Underwood, which was awarded almost £1,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Coun David Martin at Allsorts Preschool, Underwood.

The council also distributed an additional £100,000 to 45 groups such as food banks, which helped support residents during the pandemic.

In partnership with the Nottinghamshire Community Foundation, the council is now offering a further £10,000 of grants and wants to hear from eligible Ashfield groups.

Coun Rachel Madden, council cabinet member for leisure, health and wellbeing, said: “The work these groups do for our community is vital.

“The fund is a great chance for groups to get the funding they need for projects that will benefit our communities.”

For details, email [email protected]

Read More

Read More
Staff member left 'incredibly shaken' after Ashfield service station robbery

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.