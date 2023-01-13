In December 2022, Mansfield Council was allocated £2.955 million covering three years.

The fund aims to improve pride in place and increase life chances across the UK by investing in communities and places, supporting local businesses, people, and skills.

There are two routes through which businesses, community groups and people can apply.

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor.

The Mansfield Community Grant Fund is now taking applications via the Mansfield CVS website – see mansfieldcvs.org/communitygrantfund – offering a maximum of £15,000 for community and voluntary groups for projects that will make a difference in their local neighbourhoods.

Bids for projects of more than £15,000 can be made through Mansfield UKSPF Communities and Place. These projects must demonstrate how they contribute to the fund’s communities and place ambitions.

Applications for this route are now open at mansfield.gov.uk/apply/mansfield-uk-shared-prosperity-fund/1

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, said: “I am pleased to see these opportunities being opened up and am delighted we can invite applications to both the council and the CVS.

“The £2.955m fund will be used for community projects, business support and to promote new skills and employment opportunities across the district.

“The dedicated community grant will be a game changer in Mansfield for our community groups, as they will now be able to make a difference on the ground.

“Thank you to Mansfield CVS for working collaboratively with us to bring these opportunities to groups and residents to help make a real difference in the community.

“I encourage everyone to submit projects to these grants before the fast-approaching cut-off date.”

The deadline to apply for both funds is February 8 and projects must be able to commence expenditure before March 31.

Vanessa Whitton, Mansfield CVS chief executive, said: “We are thrilled and excited to be working in partnership with the council on the Mansfield Community Grant Fund.

“This funding recognises the value of the voluntary sector and the extensive partnership work that took place during and since the Covid pandemic.

“Building a strong infrastructure in our local communities is at the forefront of our strategic plan, and this fund will make an invaluable difference to our groups to become long-term sustainable.”

