Anti-social behaviour roadshow to visit Shirebrook and South Normanton

Bolsover Council is hosting a series of roadshows to coincide with anti-social behaviour week and raise awareness of what is being done and the powers available to tackle the problem.
The council said the roadshows will provide an opportunity for the council and its partners to talk to the public, explain the work going on and how to report anti-social behaviour.
Roadshows include:
Monday, July 18, 10am-1pm – Pinxton Village Hall;
July 18, 2-4pm – The Hub, South Normanton;
Tuesday, July 19, 10am-1pm – Market Place, Shirebrook;
July 19, 2-4pm – The Glapwell Centre;
Thursday, July 21, 10am-1pm – Co-op car park, Tibshelf.
Coun Mary Dooley, council cabinet member for community safety, said, “Bolsover district is a safe place to live and we want to keep it that way.
“We do a lot of work to keep people safe in their homes and crime out of our towns and villages, so it is important people come along to these roadshows, talk to us, tell us of any issues they have and learn what we and our partners do to tackle these problems.”