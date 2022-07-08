Anti-social behaviour roadshow to visit Shirebrook and South Normanton

Bolsover Council is hosting a series of roadshows to coincide with anti-social behaviour week and raise awareness of what is being done and the powers available to tackle the problem.

The council said the roadshows will provide an opportunity for the council and its partners to talk to the public, explain the work going on and how to report anti-social behaviour.

Roadshows include:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bolsover Council is highlighting the work it does to tackle anti-social behaviour.

Monday, July 18, 10am-1pm – Pinxton Village Hall;

July 18, 2-4pm – The Hub, South Normanton;

Tuesday, July 19, 10am-1pm – Market Place, Shirebrook;

July 19, 2-4pm – The Glapwell Centre;

Coun Mary Dooley, Bolsover Council portfolio holder for enforcement and partnerships and Labour member for Pinxton.

Thursday, July 21, 10am-1pm – Co-op car park, Tibshelf.

Coun Mary Dooley, council cabinet member for community safety, said, “Bolsover district is a safe place to live and we want to keep it that way.