Councillors claim Edwinstowe cannot take on any more houses as services are now stretched

Newark & Sherwood Council planning officers have recommended the plans are approved, but councillors say the development will be detrimental as the village is becoming too large.

The Trustees of the Thoresby Settlement have submitted an planning application for the development of up to 50 homes, alongside open space, a play area and a new access to the site off Mansfield Road.

Edwinstowe Parish Council has objected to the plans stressing ‘Mansfield Road is a busy road and further traffic would exacerbate traffic problems’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors fear more development will impact High Street, Edwinstowe.

It said: “Additional traffic will present problems for residents wishing to access Jubliee Park. Local schools are full and the new primary school at Thorseby Vale is uncertain.

“About 120 houses have been completed in the past two years. Add on 800 at Thorseby Vale and 30 on Ollerton Road and there is an enormous strain on High Street, meaning residents will look for alternative shopping opportunities.”

‘Too much traffic’

Coun Paul Peacock, district councillor for Edwinstowe & Clipstone, said: “Edwinstowe has grown exponentially in terms of numbers of homes, but this has not been reflected in the availability of services and facilities.

“There is too much traffic on the roads and not enough parking on High Street.”

Coun Scott Carlton, Nottinghamshire Council member for Sherwood Forest, said: “Housing growth in Edwinstowe in recent times has been significant,which is starting to place significant pressure on the amenities of the village.”

However, planning officers said the site has been allocated for residential development and has been recommended for approval.

They said: “Despite the concerns regarding the level of residential development due to come forward in Edwinstowe, the residential delivery of the site will make a meaningful contribution to the district’s housing supply in a sustainable settlement.”

Councillors sitting on the planning committee were due to rule on the application on March 15.