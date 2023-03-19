Latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week commencing Monday, March 6, 2023...

Latest applications submitted to Mansfield Council include:

Leas Park Junior School, Ley Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single classroom nurture unit and associated landscape works;

The Pheasant Inn on Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield.

10 Parkland Close, Mansfield: Single-storey front extension;

Unit 8 St Peter’s Retail Park, Station Street, Mansfield: Change of use from retail to tanning salon, internally illumunated fascia box sign to front and side, externally illuminated aluminum tray sign to rear elevation;

4 Intake Avenue, Mansfield: Single-storey extension to side and rear;

63 Mansfield Road, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear extension;

The Royal Oak, Palmerston Street, Westwood.

133 Bramble Lane, Mansfield: Demolish conservatory and erect single-storey rear extension;

87 and 89 Windsor Road, Mansfield: Conversion and change of use of domestic double garage to single dwelling.

Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council include:

19 Southpark Avenue, Mansfield: First-floor front extension to replace first-floor dormer. Conditional permission;

19 The Avenue, Mansfield: Two-storey rear/side extension and alterations. Conditional permission;

23 Woodland Drive, Mansfield: Single-storey side and rear extension. Conditional permission;

54 Berry Hill Lane, Mansfield: Demolition of existing garage and erection of one-and-a-half-storey rear extension including earth works to facilitate lower ground-floor level for extension. Conditional permission;

Pheasant Inn, 110 Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield: Change of use from public house to commercial, business and service, with four apartments on the first and second floor, including new dormer window to front elevation. Refused;

Sampsons Lane Farm, Sampsons Lane, Pleasley: Internal alterations to outbuilding. Conditional permission;

30 Welbeck Street, Mansfield: Change of use for form large house in multiple occupation from small HMO and erection of dormer to side/rear including other alterations. Conditional permission;

14 Granby Avenue, Mansfield: Removal of tree. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

St Katherine’s Church, Buttery Lane, Sutton: Tree works;

20 Birch Tree Crescent, Kirkby: Internal alterations, rear extension and roof extension, new garage;

121 Church Lane, Selston: Single-storey side extension, two-storey rear extension and raised terrace;

117 Church Lane, Underwood: Two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension, dormers to front and rear, construction of a detached garage and retaining walls;

25 Lime Tree Avenue, Kirkby: Carport;

80 Moseley Road, Annesley: Change of use of annexe to independent dwelling;

25 Nottingham Road, Selston: Summerhouse/storage with seating above and balustrade;

The Royal Oak, 29 Palmerston Street, Westwood: Change of use of agricultural land to car park;

31 York Avenue, Jacksdale: Garage;

39 Station Road, Sutton: Dwelling;

18 St Helens Drive, Selston: Removal of conservatory and new single-storey rear extension and side window;

Old Co-op Building, Annesley Cutting, Annesley: Change of use from commercial, business and service to dwellinghouses, creating nine one-bedroom flats and one two-bedroom flat.

Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

11 De Morgan Close, Underwood: Tree works, Refused;

26 West Hill, Sutton: Single-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

Penine, Greensfields, Sutton: Rear extension, re-roof and render to existing property. Conditional permission;

The Gables, Bleak Hall, Beauvale Road, Kirkby: Three-bedroom bungalow. Conditional permission.

Green light for new homes

Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

Ashmore Farm, 31 High Street, Tibshelf: Fell walnut tree. Conditional permission;

The Willows, Church Lane, Pleasley: Single-storey rear extension with solar panels and installation of roof lantern to rear elevation. Conditional permission;

Glen Vine, Pendean Close, Blackwell: Detached double garage. Conditional permission;

31 Wharf Road, Pinxton: Removal of rear conservatory and pitch roof over kitchen, and replace with two-storey extension with dormer. Conditional permission;

3 Rockley Cottages, Green Lane, Stony Houghton: Retention of existing use of internet-based sales of Land Rover Defenders. Approved;

48 Recreation Drive, Shirebrook: Conversion of ground-floor extension to one bedroomed self- contained flat. Approved;

Land adjacent to east of The Badger Recreation Road, Shirebrook: Two semi-detached, two-storey dwellings. Withdrawn;

Land to rear of 28-30 Victoria Road, Pinxton: Two detached dwellings. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Gedling Council include:

34 Milton Crescent, Ravenshead: Single-storey rear extension, change existing hipped garage roof to mono pitch roof, parapet wall between garage roof and extension roof, raised decking area;

16 Kighill Lane, Ravenshead: Two-storey dwelling with garage and private drive;

Mill House, Papplewick Lane, Linby: Tree works;

2 Chestnut Avenue, Ravenshead: Single-storey side and rear extension.

Latest applications decided by Gedling Council include:

180 Main Road, Ravenshead: Single-storey rear and single-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

132 Nottingham Road, Ravenshead: Fell oak and cherry tree. Conditional permission.

Activity centre gets expansion go-ahead

Latest applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

3 Petersmith Drive, Ollerton: Two-storey rear extension;

4 Henton Road, Edwinstowe: Demolish existing double garage, erect single-storey side extension;

67 Tuxford Road, Boughton: Extend existing bungalow to side and rear;

Field reference 1,798, New Lane, Blidworth: Retention of existing stables, container and fencing and change of use of land to equestrian;

24 Station Lane, Farnsfield: Demolish existing side extension, replace with single-storey side extension;

33 Main Street, Blidworth: Dropped kerb to allow vehicle access to the front of the property and creation of a driveway within the front boundary and erection of a gate;

Meadow Cottages, Thoresby Park, Perlethorpe: New foul and surface water drainage schemes;

The Homestead, Cotton Mill Lane, Farnsfield: Demolish existing garage and coal store, erect two-storey side extension, single-storey rear extension, single-storey first-floor extension over existing attached garage.

Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Land adjacent Combs Farm Business Site, Longland Lane, Farnsfield: Extension to the current portal framed building. Refused;

62 Greendale Avenue, Edwinstowe: Demolish existing conservatory and replace with a single-storey rear extension. Approved;

Fern Lodge, Brickyard Lane, Farnsfield: Single-storey rear extension. Approved;

Cherry Cottage, 21A East Lane, Edwinstowe: Demolish conservatory, replace with single-storey rear extension, replacement windows and door. Approved;

Briarcroft, Chapel Lane, Farnsfield: Two-and-a-half-storey side extension and increase the eaves and ridge height, single-storey rear extension, open porch to the front and erection of detached garage. Refused;

18 Thoresby Avenue, Edwinstowe: Side extension over attached garage with new dormers to front and rear elevations, demolition of conservatory, single-storey rear extension to rear elevation. Approved;

32 Station Road, Rainworth: Single-storey side extension. Approved;

Land adjacent Churchside Cottages, Fishpool Road, Blidworth: Change of use of land to residential garden, retaining wall and new wooden shed. Refused;