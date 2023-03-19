Activity centre expansion, school nurture unit and car park among latest developments planned across Mansfield and Ashfield
An extension to an activity centre and school nurture unit are among the latest planning applications across Mansfield and Ashfield.
Latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week commencing Monday, March 6, 2023...
Latest applications submitted to Mansfield Council include:
Leas Park Junior School, Ley Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single classroom nurture unit and associated landscape works;
10 Parkland Close, Mansfield: Single-storey front extension;
Unit 8 St Peter’s Retail Park, Station Street, Mansfield: Change of use from retail to tanning salon, internally illumunated fascia box sign to front and side, externally illuminated aluminum tray sign to rear elevation;
4 Intake Avenue, Mansfield: Single-storey extension to side and rear;
63 Mansfield Road, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear extension;
133 Bramble Lane, Mansfield: Demolish conservatory and erect single-storey rear extension;
87 and 89 Windsor Road, Mansfield: Conversion and change of use of domestic double garage to single dwelling.
Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council include:
19 Southpark Avenue, Mansfield: First-floor front extension to replace first-floor dormer. Conditional permission;
19 The Avenue, Mansfield: Two-storey rear/side extension and alterations. Conditional permission;
23 Woodland Drive, Mansfield: Single-storey side and rear extension. Conditional permission;
54 Berry Hill Lane, Mansfield: Demolition of existing garage and erection of one-and-a-half-storey rear extension including earth works to facilitate lower ground-floor level for extension. Conditional permission;
Pheasant Inn, 110 Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield: Change of use from public house to commercial, business and service, with four apartments on the first and second floor, including new dormer window to front elevation. Refused;
Sampsons Lane Farm, Sampsons Lane, Pleasley: Internal alterations to outbuilding. Conditional permission;
30 Welbeck Street, Mansfield: Change of use for form large house in multiple occupation from small HMO and erection of dormer to side/rear including other alterations. Conditional permission;
14 Granby Avenue, Mansfield: Removal of tree. Conditional permission.
Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:
St Katherine’s Church, Buttery Lane, Sutton: Tree works;
20 Birch Tree Crescent, Kirkby: Internal alterations, rear extension and roof extension, new garage;
121 Church Lane, Selston: Single-storey side extension, two-storey rear extension and raised terrace;
117 Church Lane, Underwood: Two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension, dormers to front and rear, construction of a detached garage and retaining walls;
25 Lime Tree Avenue, Kirkby: Carport;
80 Moseley Road, Annesley: Change of use of annexe to independent dwelling;
25 Nottingham Road, Selston: Summerhouse/storage with seating above and balustrade;
The Royal Oak, 29 Palmerston Street, Westwood: Change of use of agricultural land to car park;
31 York Avenue, Jacksdale: Garage;
39 Station Road, Sutton: Dwelling;
18 St Helens Drive, Selston: Removal of conservatory and new single-storey rear extension and side window;
Old Co-op Building, Annesley Cutting, Annesley: Change of use from commercial, business and service to dwellinghouses, creating nine one-bedroom flats and one two-bedroom flat.
Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council include:
11 De Morgan Close, Underwood: Tree works, Refused;
26 West Hill, Sutton: Single-storey side extension. Conditional permission;
Penine, Greensfields, Sutton: Rear extension, re-roof and render to existing property. Conditional permission;
The Gables, Bleak Hall, Beauvale Road, Kirkby: Three-bedroom bungalow. Conditional permission.
Green light for new homes
Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council include:
Ashmore Farm, 31 High Street, Tibshelf: Fell walnut tree. Conditional permission;
The Willows, Church Lane, Pleasley: Single-storey rear extension with solar panels and installation of roof lantern to rear elevation. Conditional permission;
Glen Vine, Pendean Close, Blackwell: Detached double garage. Conditional permission;
31 Wharf Road, Pinxton: Removal of rear conservatory and pitch roof over kitchen, and replace with two-storey extension with dormer. Conditional permission;
3 Rockley Cottages, Green Lane, Stony Houghton: Retention of existing use of internet-based sales of Land Rover Defenders. Approved;
48 Recreation Drive, Shirebrook: Conversion of ground-floor extension to one bedroomed self- contained flat. Approved;
Land adjacent to east of The Badger Recreation Road, Shirebrook: Two semi-detached, two-storey dwellings. Withdrawn;
Land to rear of 28-30 Victoria Road, Pinxton: Two detached dwellings. Conditional permission.
Latest applications submitted to Gedling Council include:
34 Milton Crescent, Ravenshead: Single-storey rear extension, change existing hipped garage roof to mono pitch roof, parapet wall between garage roof and extension roof, raised decking area;
16 Kighill Lane, Ravenshead: Two-storey dwelling with garage and private drive;
Mill House, Papplewick Lane, Linby: Tree works;
2 Chestnut Avenue, Ravenshead: Single-storey side and rear extension.
Latest applications decided by Gedling Council include:
180 Main Road, Ravenshead: Single-storey rear and single-storey side extension. Conditional permission;
132 Nottingham Road, Ravenshead: Fell oak and cherry tree. Conditional permission.
Activity centre gets expansion go-ahead
Latest applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:
3 Petersmith Drive, Ollerton: Two-storey rear extension;
4 Henton Road, Edwinstowe: Demolish existing double garage, erect single-storey side extension;
67 Tuxford Road, Boughton: Extend existing bungalow to side and rear;
Field reference 1,798, New Lane, Blidworth: Retention of existing stables, container and fencing and change of use of land to equestrian;
24 Station Lane, Farnsfield: Demolish existing side extension, replace with single-storey side extension;
33 Main Street, Blidworth: Dropped kerb to allow vehicle access to the front of the property and creation of a driveway within the front boundary and erection of a gate;
Meadow Cottages, Thoresby Park, Perlethorpe: New foul and surface water drainage schemes;
The Homestead, Cotton Mill Lane, Farnsfield: Demolish existing garage and coal store, erect two-storey side extension, single-storey rear extension, single-storey first-floor extension over existing attached garage.
Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:
Land adjacent Combs Farm Business Site, Longland Lane, Farnsfield: Extension to the current portal framed building. Refused;
62 Greendale Avenue, Edwinstowe: Demolish existing conservatory and replace with a single-storey rear extension. Approved;
Fern Lodge, Brickyard Lane, Farnsfield: Single-storey rear extension. Approved;
Cherry Cottage, 21A East Lane, Edwinstowe: Demolish conservatory, replace with single-storey rear extension, replacement windows and door. Approved;
Briarcroft, Chapel Lane, Farnsfield: Two-and-a-half-storey side extension and increase the eaves and ridge height, single-storey rear extension, open porch to the front and erection of detached garage. Refused;
18 Thoresby Avenue, Edwinstowe: Side extension over attached garage with new dormers to front and rear elevations, demolition of conservatory, single-storey rear extension to rear elevation. Approved;
32 Station Road, Rainworth: Single-storey side extension. Approved;
Land adjacent Churchside Cottages, Fishpool Road, Blidworth: Change of use of land to residential garden, retaining wall and new wooden shed. Refused;
Walesby Forest Activity Centre, Brake Road, Walesby: Educational accommodation for on-site learning and development comprising 15 pre-fabricated accommodation pods and one prefabricated classroom with associated parking. Approved.