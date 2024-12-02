A road safety campaign for the Christmas season

Via East Midlands and Nottinghamshire County Council (NCC) have launched a new road safety campaign for a safer Christmas season - Christmas on the Road.

This partnership campaign is aimed at keeping all road users safe throughout the winter season. The Christmas on the Road campaign, which launched on 1 December, will take the form of a road safety advent calendar - a fun, family-friendly initiative featuring daily safety tips and cheerful illustrations designed to spread awareness about road safety.

As we head into the busiest time of year for travel, the festive season brings with it unique challenges for road users. Darker days, icy roads, increased holiday traffic, and the dangers of driving under the influence are just a few of the concerns that make this time of year especially risky on the roads. The road safety advent calendar will provide essential, easy-to-understand advice to help drivers, cyclists and pedestrians to stay safe during the holiday season.

Each day, a new safety tip will be shared via social media on the X platform @viaeastmidlands, accompanied by a festive illustration that is sure to bring a smile. From checking tyre treads and keeping to safe speeds, to staying alert for pedestrians in low light, the calendar will offer a wide range of practical tips to ensure every journey is as safe as possible.

Image from the calendar: Santa is looking at a copy of the highways code. Behind him, two reindeer are looking at a deer crossing sign on the highway

Kendrick Hourd, Via’s Head of Safer Highways, said: “We know that the festive period is a time when many people are out on the roads - whether they’re travelling to visit family, going to Christmas parties or heading out for some winter fun. Our goal with this campaign is to make road safety engaging and memorable. By sharing festive illustrations and simple, practical advice, we hope to remind everyone to take extra care, whether they’re behind the wheel or walking to the shops.”

Councillor Neil Clarke MBE, cabinet member for transport and environment said: “It is vital that whether you’re driving, cycling, or walking, you know how to stay safe on the roads. This calendar is an excellent way of conveying some very important messages and the tips will provide useful advice to help keep everyone safe. I would urge schools and families to check the calendar each day and to share with as many friends and colleagues as possible.”

By providing daily safety reminders throughout December, Via and NCC intend to reinforce the message for residents to stay alert, drive responsibly and ensure their family and friends know how to stay safe on the roads.

How to get involved:

Follow @viaeastmidlands on the social media platform X to receive daily festive road safety messages and share them with your community. Each tip will be easy to share, making it simple for families to stay informed and remind one another to stay safe on the road. Be part of the conversation by using the hashtag #SafeRoadsThisChristmas.