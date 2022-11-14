Extra checks on the plans may also need to be provided amid major planning changes since the proposals were first approved two years ago.

The development, on greenfield land off Old Newark Road and Redruth Drive, was given outline planning permission in May 2020, but no progress has since been made.

At the time of approval, the authority was still in the process of adopting its local housing plan, which was later rubber-stamped in September 2020.

The junction of Redruth Drive and Old Newark Road.

Now the Bellamy Estate plans are due back before the authority’s planning committee for another review after council officers decided the adoption of the local plan constituted a “material change in circumstances”.

The plan, put forward by O’Connell Property, would feature a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes and apartments.

The initial planning application received 14 objection letters, with concerns raised about traffic on Bellamy Road and residents’ privacy.

There was also a petition with 107 signatures calling for planners to consider a different secondary access route off the nearby Sherwood Oaks Business Park.

Residents said the plans would have a “detrimental impact” on their street without the alternative access point, but councillors opted against these calls.

Councillors will debate the same proposals on November 21 to determine whether the earlier decision is still in line with local and national planning policies.

Additional developer contributions will include asking for 10 times more cash for strategic highway improvements, with an earlier request of £25,000 to be increased to £253,162.

The developer will also be asked to provide £840,128 for secondary education contributions and £90,322 for special educational needs education, while 17 homes must be marketed as ‘affordable’,

There will also be £57,400 for bus stop improvements, £10,324 for waste management and £91,576 for healthcare provision.

The council’s planning committee is recommended to approve the plan when it meets.

Coun Stuart Richardson, council portfolio holder for regeneration and growth, welcomed the development when it was approved in 2020.

