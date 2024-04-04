Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Care is one of the most costly services delivered by local authorities like Nottinghamshire Council, with costs and demand rising quickly in recent years.

Nearly 3,000 people are in care homes supported by the authority.

The council expects to spend a total of £567m on care in 2024-24, although income from various grants and other areas means that its net spend will be only £278m.

Nottinghamshire Council will spend an extra £24m on care this year. Photo: Other

The vast majority of this money will be spent on care and support services from private and voluntary providers.

The bill for care may exceed the extra £24m which has been budgeted, with the council saying it will be closely monitored.

A total of 2,959 people were funded by the council to live in long-term residential or nursing homes in November 2023.

This includes Nottinghamshire residents who are living in care homes in other parts of the country.

A further 9,178 people were receiving community-based care and support services.

They may be required to contribute to their care depending on their financial situation, with some people paying the full cost.

In addition, around 4,000 carers receive council-funded support and services such as short breaks.

Cabinet members signed off the increased budget on Thursday, March 28.

The uplift in payments to care services is in line with the National Living Wage, which will raise almost 10 per cent in April.

Coun Matt Barney (Con), cabinet member for adult social care, said: “The care sector is facing significant challenges, and I acknowledge that unfortunately the funding is never enough.

“I am confident that these levels will enable us to manage services appropriately, and residents can be assured that care packets are safe in Nottinghamshire.”

At the same meeting, cabinet members approved a wider roll-out of technology to keep elderly people in their homes longer, potentially saving £4.5m over three years.

Devices can be installed to detect falls, structure people’s daily tasks and recognise when people with dementia are leaving the home.