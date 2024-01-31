Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Many councils are currently struggling to make ends meet, with some – including Nottingham City Council – filing for section 114 notices declaring themselves effectively bankrupt.

But Coun Ben Bradley (Con), council leader and Mansfield MP, is confident that he and his colleagues at County Hall have a robust strategic plan and are in a relatively strong position, despite additional pressures caused by rising costs and inflation:

Each year, councils across the country have a legal requirement to set a balanced budget and Nottinghamshire is currently setting out its plans for the next financial year.

Coun Ben Bradley says Nottinghamshire Council's finances and key services are 'in safe hands'

Coun Bradley said: “Since taking over control of the council in 2017, the Conservatives have had a clear strategy.

"We have managed our reserves wisely and not squandered them as opposition members would have allowed in previous years.

"We are focused on making our services more sustainable while continuing to deliver the key things that residents would expect with taxpayers’ money.

"We have plan and it is working.”

Coun Bradley said tough decisions made over the years have placed the council on a much more sustainable footing.

He continued: “We have looked extremely carefully over the last few years at our core functions and services to ensure the best possible value for money for our residents.

"You only have to look at our neighbours in the city, where they have failed to address budget pressures over time and have blown money on expensive mistakes and pet projects like Robin Hood Energy.

"Though none of this is easy, we’ve always sought solutions to problems, and we’ve always found answers.

"This is the reason that we are able to protect services whilst the Labour-run city council is having to cut everything.”

Cabinet papers released on January 31 highlight three key budgetary pressures – the cost of placements for looked-after children, additional expenses associated with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) transport, and the strains on adult social care.

They also set out the council’s plans to mitigate these pressures, whilst continuing with an ambition to transform services making them more sustainable in the future, with early help and prevention being a key theme throughout.

Coun Bradley said: “We aim to work more closely with our communities, local groups, and councils to ensure better value, reduce duplication, and play a crucial role in facilitating local initiatives.

"Our focus remains on delivering key services efficiently, making savings where possible, and investing in strategic projects for long-term benefits."

Coun Bradley added that the council will navigate future pressures with a comprehensive strategic plan whilst continuing to invest in a number of major capital projects such as improvements to the A614, invest to save initiatives like their new offices near Hucknall which will help to reduce its footprint from 17 buildings down to nine, the delivery of a number of school expansion projects and the continued roll out of the ‘Notts Bus On Demand’ service.