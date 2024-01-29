Council launches new digital skills programme for residents

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The funding has been awarded from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) - a government fund with its primary goal of building pride in local communities and increasing life chances as part of the Levelling Up agenda.

It will drive noticeable improvements that matter to our local communities, foster local pride in place and increase life chances including health outcomes, supporting high quality skills training, supporting pay, employment, and business growth.

Ashfield District Council has appointed Academy Transformation Trust Further Education (ATTFE) College, based in Sutton in Ashfield, to deliver the training programme. They will support residents to develop the basic digital skills needed for day-to-day living, such as using a mobile phone, online banking and applying for jobs online.

Cllr Matt Relf (centre) with Simon Martin and Liz Barrett from ATTFE College

The programme will include free one-to-one and group sessions which will give residents the chance to access informal support to improve their digital skills and get the best out of their mobile devices. Those taking part will also be encouraged to access further courses and training.

Weekly drop-in sessions are now available for residents to access at the following venues – there is no need to book, just turn up.

• Mondays, 10.00 – 3.00pm, Ashfield District Council’s Digital Zone, Urban Road, Kirkby in Ashfield

• Mondays, 10.00 – 3.00pm, Sutton in Ashfield Jobcentre

• Fridays, 3.00 - 4.00pm, ATTFE Community Hub, Idlewells Shopping Centre

Cllr Matthew Relf, Ashfield District Council Executive Lead Member for Growth, Regeneration and Local Planning said:

“There are an increasing number of day-to-day activities that are either easier to do online or now outright require digital skills that many have not had the opportunity to learn.

"Smart phones give us the ability to do our banking, shopping, pay for parking, engage with council services, etc but many do not even know where to start for such things. These training sessions are a fantastic way for people to understand what is possible in the palm of their hand and learn how to do these tasks.”

Liz Barrett, Principal at ATTFE College said:

“ATTFE College are delighted to be working with Ashfield District Council to support our residents to develop the basic digital skills needed for day-to-day activities.

"This new project will help us to break down barriers for those who do not have access to digital equipment as well as increasing confidence levels in using digital technology. This is vital to help our most vulnerable residents to access employment, support services and day-to-day activities such as online banking.”

For further information about how to access this support, please contact: