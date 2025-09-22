Council grant enables free expert employment support across Broxtowe

Careers specialists Futures have received a £75,000 grant from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund from Broxtowe Council, facilitating free one-to-one careers advice and employment support from expert advisers as part of the Transform Your Future programme.

Futures have been offering employment advice to the Nottinghamshire community for 30 years, helping people with advice, training and support to overcome barriers to employment.

With one-to-one support, Futures’ Transform Your Future offers a personalised service to those in Broxtowe that need it most.

Broxtowe residents can use the Transform Your Future programme to help them apply for jobs and ace interviews, as well as access courses to gain new qualifications such as maths, English, and IT.

Support from Futures advisers is free of charge for eligible Broxtowe residents over the age of 16 who are not currently in work, education, or receiving intensive support from the Job Centre.

Alison, who received support from Futures, said: “Since Paul at Futures has been supporting me, he's done more for me than anyone ever has.

"I know exactly what I want to do and feel confident for the first time in years.

“All of this has improved my situation greatly and given my confidence a big boost, and I have a lot more confidence in support workers again, as Paul has shown me that there are people that can and will support me to work towards having a better future.”

Alison, a careers adviser at Futures said: “It has been massively rewarding to work with people in the Broxtowe area to support them into work, education and training and I am proud of the work we do at Futures, particularly helping people to challenge and overcome barriers that may have stopped them entering the workforce.”

Coun Milan Radulovic (Brox All), council leader and portfolio holder for economic development and asset management, said: “I’m so pleased that we’ve been able to fund Futures for another year.

"They provide a vital service to our residents, helping them find and stay in employment with comprehensive support in a number of areas, free of charge.”

To access this free support and Transform Your Future, call Futures on 08000 858520 or email [email protected].

More information is available on the Futures website at futuresadvice.org/who-we-are/