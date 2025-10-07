Council gives go-ahead for children's care home in Warsop, despite objections

The go-ahead has been given for a new specialist care home for children in Warsop, despite concerns that it is too close to bungalows for elderly people.

Mansfield District Council has approved a planning application for a lawful development certificate to allow a change of use at a large four-bedroom, detached house at 18 Sookholme Lane.

The home will be for up to three children who have been diagnosed with learning disabilities and/or emotional and behavioural difficulties.

In making its decision, the council revealed that it received three objections to the scheme, including worries about the level of comings and goings at the home and “an inadequate provision of schooling for SEND (special educational needs and disabilities) children in the area”.

The children's care home is earmarked for a large, detached property at 18 Sookholme Lane in Warsop. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

Another objection read: “The close proximity of the home to bungalows for elderly residents would not be favourable, and there are concerns about noise disturbances and the safety of elderly residents on Sookholme Lane.”

However, the council decided that the development would be lawful and would “not constitute a material change of use” from its previous status as a residential family dwelling.

The application was submitted by the Nottingham-based company, Alfred Thomas Property Ltd, which stressed that the home will be registered with the education watchdog Ofsted and the children will be looked after by a team of three carers, two of whom will sleep there overnight.

A planning statement said: “Under the requirements of Ofsted, such care homes must be run as closely as possible to a typical family household, providing a stable home environment.

"Staff will provide the kind of parental support that so many of the children will have missed in their early years.

"The home will aim to provide a smooth transition for children who will serve medium to long-term placements to minimise disruption to residents.

"This is not a halfway house or emergency housing for children. They will undergo a stringent impact risk assessment to ensure they integrate with the local community.”

The statement stressed that no external alterations will be made to the building, and the youngsters will engage in various activities and receive education, either in the form of an online home tutor or by attending a special or mainstream school.

"The purpose of the home will be to support the children in building their confidence, regulating their behaviour and emotions, helping them develop life-skills and preparing them for life when they leave to fend for themselves,” the statement went on.

"This type of support has been found to be most effective in helping these children to have normal lives and not experience problems in later life.”

It is not known when the home will open. But the applicants have liaised with social services about the scheme, and the children’s placement team at Nottinghamshire County Council has confirmed the need for homes of this nature within the region.