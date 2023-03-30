Coun Ben Bradley raises immigration concerns in debate on Illegal Migration Bill

A key point of Coun Bradley’s speech was the unfairness of the situation in the channel.

Coun Bradley, also Nottinghamshire Council leader, highlighted that “the people of Mansfield are generous, but they believe in the rules and they believe in law and order”.

He also emphasised how people in Mansfield are very happy to help those in genuine need who follow the rules, however “they feel the unfairness when they see others coming from the safe country of France and jumping the queue”.

Coun Ben Bradley in Westminster.

Coun Bradley also highlighted the fact many of those arguing this problem is overstated have never had to rely on the public services being stretched by these arrivals.

He said: “It is very easy for us in this Chamber, none of whom, I would imagine, rely heavily on our public services, to say there is no negative impact to all of this,” while further stating “to suggest that is not a problem is to deny the experience of many of my constituents, and of many people around the country, who feel that very strongly”.

During the debate, Coun Bradley also highlighted the expectations of his constituents, that the government deliver on its promise to stop the boats and properly control the UK’s borders.

He said: “My constituents absolutely expect to see a dramatic fall in the number of people crossing the channel illegally, people moved out of hotels and into secure accommodation, and removal flights taking people with no legal right to be in this country somewhere else.”

Coun Bradley said: “It was brilliant to be able to speak in the committee stage debate on the Illegal Migration Bill. Hundreds of constituents have previously contacted me regarding illegal immigration and the crossings in the channel, so it was good to bring their views to parliament and express some of the shared frustrations with the whole situation.

“One of the key frustrations people have with illegal immigration and the channel crossings is unfairness. When people are sat on housing waiting lists and unable to get a house, they understandably feel angry at the fact that somebody can arrive here illegally, jumping the queue, and get put up straight away in a hotel that many of my constituents could not afford to stay in.