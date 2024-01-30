Continued investment into grassroots sports in Mansfield welcomed by local MP

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This comes on top of the £33,490 announced earlier in 2023 that has helped clubs across Mansfield to maintain equipment such as maintenance machinery, goal posts and flood lights.

This latest round of investment into local clubs and pitches will help hundreds of thousands of people across the country stick to their new year’s resolutions, by delivering more high-quality grassroots sports facilities for people to use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over 1,100 projects across the country are also receiving this funding towards facilities such as changing rooms, pavilions, state of the art 3G football turf, goalposts, and floodlights, improving access to sport and physical activity for local communities.

Ben Bradley MP in goal

Importantly, the Government’s multi-sport grassroots fund is investing in areas that are most in need, with at least 50 per cent spent in the most deprived and inactive local authorities.

As part of this investment, local communities across Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will benefit from an unprecedented £12 million in 2023-24, delivering in partnership with the Scottish FA, the Irish FA, Cymru Football Foundation and Football Association of Wales. A further £9 million is also being committed across these regions for projects to be delivered through 2024-25.

This builds on historic investment in grassroots sport. Since 2021, the Government has helped deliver new facilities or improvements at almost 2,400 sites across the UK, getting more than 120,000 people active.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This latest investment in grassroots sport reflects the continued commitment from the Government to give more communities access to high-quality local facilities – helping to improve both the physical and mental health of the people who live here.

Mr Bradley said: “Access to high-quality local sports facilities is a campaign I have been running for a long time in Westminster. During that time, I have held debates in the House of Commons chamber on the subject and had numerous meetings with ministers on the subject.

“Last year I was really pleased to see over £33,000 announced to help improve our local sports facilities, so it’s fantastic news that we’re not even one month into 2024 and even more funding is coming our way!

“I know how much this support means for our local clubs, for our pitches and for the communities that play on them, and we all know how important getting active is to our physical and mental health.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sports Minister Stuart Andrew said: “Sport and physical activity are vital to our mental health and wellbeing, and each year thousands of people make a New Year's resolution to exercise more.

“We know that one of the major barriers in getting active is having access to high-quality sports facilities, which is why we are upgrading 1,100 more pitches, backed by investing £93 million.