Constructions and conversions -- check out the latest Mansfield planning applications

Constructions and conversions, extensions and erections – they all feature in the latest batch of planning applications submitted to Mansfield District Council.

Check out the schemes that the council’s planning officers have received in recent days and are now considering, with a view to making a decision or recommendation in the coming weeks.

5 Ward Place, Mansfield – proposed single-storey rear extension, including removal of existing outbuilding.

Plots 9 and 10 on land at Rock Valley, Mansfield – amendment to planning application for full residential development of 74 units, comprising 47 apartments and 27 bungalows, including access roads, parking areas, landscaping and drainage. The amendment concerns the conversion of garages into home offices, plus alterations to a private drive to accommodate replacement parking spaces.

15 Robin Down Close, Mansfield – first-floor front dormer extension and garage conversion.

Phase two plots 9A, 9B, 10 and 12A of the Lindhurst development on land off the A617, Mansfield – discharge of a condition relating to external materials with regard to planning permission already granted for 484 dwellings and the development of 169.3 hectares of land for employment, commercial, residential, retail, healthcare, community, education and leisure uses.

305 Berry Hill Lane, Mansfield – work to four trees and the removal of two other trees, all covered by a preservation order.

Unit 3, Sherwood Oaks Business Park, Sherwood Avenue, Mansfield – removal of existing signage and installation of new, illuminated and non-illuminated Skoda-brand signage.

Asda, Old Mill Lane, Forest Town – application to vary a condition relating to delivery hours with regard to a plan for a district centre, including superstore, shop units, a nursery, a creche, a restaurant and petrol station with car wash. The hours would be between 7 am and 12 midnight.

Vision West Nottinghamshire College, Chesterfield Road campus, Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield – discharge of a condition relating to landscape and biodiversity management with regard to a plan to erect an education building and demolish the existing school of arts building and ancillary outbuildings, plus remedial works and alterations to Ashfield House, and car parking improvements.

4 Haywood Court, Rainworth – work to one tree covered by a preservation order.

Copper Beech, 8 Devon Drive, Mansfield – removal of one tree covered by a preservation order.

Broadlands, 30 High Oakham Hill, Mansfield – creation of a separate dwelling to include a two-storey extension to the south-west, demolition of the single-storey element of the coach house and erection of a replacement single-storey extension to the eastern side and rear (including demolition of existing link with the main house and creation of new entrance into the coach house). Also, creation of separate double garage, and removal of trees along the eastern boundary.

195 Clipstone Road West, Forest Town – single-storey rear extension.

10 High Street, Mansfield Woodhouse – advertisement consent for illuminated signage and advertisement on shop windows.

St Peter and St Paul’s Church, Bishops Walk, Warsop – removal of one elm tree covered by a preservation order.

Interested residents can post their comments on any of the above planning applications by visiting the council’s website here.