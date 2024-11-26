Concerns raised over Nottinghamsire Council’s reliance on technology to bring costs down in social care

Concerns have been raised that Nottinghamshire Council could be too heavily relying technology to bring down its soaring costs in social care.

The Conservative-run council is overspending by £10.6m in adult social care, and £3.3m in the children and families department, largely due to increased costs and demand.

However the overall expected budget gap in the current financial year to April 2025 is much lower, due to underspending in other areas, as well as interest on cash balances and borrowing.

The council’s anticipated budget gap this year therefore currently sits at £4.4m.

Over the council’s four-year medium-term financial strategy, the gap is expected to be in the region of £64m.

During an overview committee meeting on November 21, Nigel Stevenson, director of finance, described the in-year overspend as ‘manageable’.

However, according to documents there has been a ‘slippage’ in the council’s efforts to bring costs down in social care through the use of technology.

A report into technology use in social care, and its impact, is due to be presented in March next year.

Coun Kate Foale, Labour group leader, said she was ‘concerned’ over the focus on technology.

She said: “There is some good work being done in terms of early intervention work.

“I think we could do more to prevent children becoming a looked-after child that is high-cost.

“There’s an awful lot of talk, a lot of reliance I think, in terms of transformation and cost savings on technology.

"I get that, I think it is important, but for me you have to remember this is a people-based service.

“If we are not meeting the targets and heavy emphasis on technology is not working to the extent we hoped it would do, then we need to have a look at it again.”

Coun Richard Jackson (Con), cabinet member for finance, said the slippage means savings will take longer to deliver, but emphasised the council remains ‘confident’ they will still be achieved.

He said: “People see technology-enabled care as an alternative to traditionally-delivered care.

“It’s not, it is an enhancement to it and it is something that has huge potential to spot issues before they manifest themselves, to prevent people from needing far greater levels of care.

“This isn’t just about saving us money, it is about the outcome for the individual.”