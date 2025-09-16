Coffee shop earmarked for closed car sales HQ -- all the latest Mansfield plans

A new coffee shop could help to give a new lease of life to a distinctive building in Mansfield Woodhouse if a planning application is approved.

The single-storey building on Leeming Lane North, at the junction with Hawthorn Close, used to be the headquarters of the family business, Leeming Car Sales, a long-established used-car dealership.

However, the business is now closed and the property empty, so a proposal has been submitted to Mansfield District Council for a change of use from car sales to a furniture and home sales store, with a small cafe or coffee shop.

The application has been submitted by Gareth Bull, of Mansfield Woodhouse, who has enlisted the Warsop-based planning and building desifgn company, Ellis Riley and Son Ltd, as his agent.

The distinctive single-storey building that used to be the headquarters of Leeming Car Sales in Mansfield Woodhouse. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

A statement by Ellis Riley points out that although the site sits in “a predominantly residential area”, planning permission was granted for a change of use from car sales to retail store back in 2022. But this was never implemented.

The statement goes on: “It is proposed to demolish the covered car port area to the side and the former workshop at the back of the building.

“The proposal would create a 60 square-metre sales area. It would also provide 13 car-parking space for customers and a gated rear yard containing waste bins and two additional parking spaces for staff members.”

It is hoped that the new store and cafe would create two full-time jobs and four part-time jobs.

The council’s planning officers are currently considering the scheme and have set a deadline date of Monday, October 27 for a decision or recommendation.

Other planning applications received by Mansfield Council include these:

33 Berry Hill Lane, Mansfield – extension of existing dropped kerb to widen existing driveway.

Footpath outside Rosemary Centre, Walkden Street, Mansfield – installation of one BT street-hub unit and associated advertisement panels on either side of it, plus advertisement consent for two digital 75-inch LCD display screens.

Footpath outside 53 Leeming Street, Mansfield – installation of one BT street-hub unit and advertisement consent for two digital 75-inch LCD display screens either side of the unit.

Debdale Specialist Care, Thistle Hill Hall, Debdale Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse – removal of seven trees and work to six trees covered by preservation order.

Tesco, Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield – work to trees and shrubs covered by preservation order, including removal of overhanging branches.

Kia (Pentagon), Sutton Road, Mansfield – one illuminated fascia sign and one illuminated totem sign.

20 Brick Kiln Lane, Mansfield – development of two-storey residential house with associated car parking and vehicle access.

19 Ellesmere Road, Forest Town – work to three trees covered by preservation order.

20 Oakfield Avenue, Warsop – demolition of existing single-storey rear extension, and construction of proposed single-storey rear extension, with retrospective rendering at the front.

Manor Farm, 2 Manor Road, Warsop – discharge of condition relating to landscaping, with regard to plan for a boundary wall and vehicle access at rear. Also, discharge of various conditions relating to internal and external renovation work, including alterations to the existing rear porch and a garage conversion.

