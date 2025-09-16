Closed high street shop could be turned into house -- all the latest Ashfield plans

A scheme to turn a former shop into a a three-bedroom house is among the latest batch of plans being considered by Ashfield District Council.

The shop formerly occupied the ground floor of 22 High Street in Stanton Hill, with a flat upstairs. But it is currently out of use and has been vacant for some time.

Now the council has received a change-of-use planning application from Aurel Capo, 38-year-old director of the Chilwell-based company, AC Property Renovations Ltd, to convert the whole property into a residential house.

An objection has been submitted by a resident on nearby Albert Street who says the area is “already heavily populated with residential properties, such as HMOs (houses in multiple occupation).

A former shop at 22 High Street, Stanton Hill could soon be converted into a three-bedroom house if Ashfield District Council approves a planning application. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps).

He adds: “It would make more logical sense to keep the property as a commercial business or shop due to its location on High Street.”

Nottinghamshire County Council has informed Ashfield that it has no objection to the scheme on highway grounds because the number of parking spaces would not change.

Ashfield’s planning officers are now considering the proposal and hope to make a decision or recommendation before their deadline date of Thursday, October 30.

Other planning applications received by the council include these:

15 Searby Road, Sutton – detached garage.

Rosedene, Coronation Street, Sutton – application for lawful development certificate for proposed conversion of garage into bedroom.

8 Linden Grove, Kirkby – work to cherry tree protected by preservation order.

Gas valve compound, Cartwright Lane, Sutton – application to vary condition of plan for two employment units with ancillary offices.

Land at back of 46 Wood Lane, Hucknall – self-build dwelling.

170 Papplewick Lane, Hucknall – single-storey side, rear and front extension.

Land next to 157 Stoneyford Road, Sutton – application for approval of details relating to brick/tile materials, hard/soft landscaping, drainage and bird, bee and bat boxes in relation to permission already granted.

Unit 3, Southwell Lane Industrial Estate, Summit Close, Kirkby – application to determine if prior approval is required for demolition.

Covered reservoir next to 44 Whyburn Lane, Hucknall – work to trees protected by preservation order.

Ashfield District Council garage site, 70 Central Avenue, Kirkby – application to discharge condition relating to planning permission already granted.

1 Laburnum Grove, Kirkby – application for approval of details relating to technical details of new roads, street management and maintenance, construction method, footpath link and off-site traffic management, with regard to plan already submitted.

Hucknall railway station – application for approval of details relating to drainage, with regard to planning permission already granted.

The Lawn visitor centre, The Lawn pleasure grounds, Lawn Lane, Sutton – application for approval of details relating to construction management plan and cycle storage, with regard to planning permission already granted.

55 Brookfield Avenue, Hucknall – application to determine if prior approval is required for ground-floor rear extension.

Charlemont, Chesterfield Road, Huthwaite – detached garage.

131 Outram Street, Sutton – application for consent to display advertisement in the form of illuminated fascia sign.

