Christmas opening hours for council services

Mansfield District Council has published details of the opening hours for its services over Christmas and New Year including changes to waste and recycling collections.

The full details can be found on the council's website (link opens in new window). For emergencies during out-of-hours over the holiday period, customers should call: the council's 24-hour emergency contact on 01623 463050.

Civic Centre for council services• Friday 22 December: 8.30am to 5pm• Saturday 23 December: Closed• Sunday 24 December (Christmas Eve): Closed• Monday 25 December (Christmas Day): Closed• Tuesday 26 December(Boxing Day): Closed• Wednesday 27 December: Closed• Thursday 28 December: Closed• Friday 29 December: Closed• Saturday 30 December: Closed• Sunday 31 December (New Year's Eve): Closed• Monday 1 January (New Year's Day): Closed• Tuesday 2 January: 8.30am to 5pm.

Department for Work and PensionsThe Department for Work and Pensions in the Civic Centre will be open as follows:• Friday 22 December: 9am to 5pm• Saturday 23 December: 9am to 3.15pm• Sunday 24 December (Christmas Eve): Closed• Monday 25 December (Christmas Day): Closed• Tuesday 26 December(Boxing Day): Closed• Wednesday 27 December: Closed• Thursday 28 December: 9am to 5pm• Friday 29 December: 9am to 5pm• Saturday 30 December: 9am to 3.30pm• Sunday 31 December (New Year's Eve): Closed• Monday 1 January (New Year's Day): Closed• Tuesday 2 January: 9am to 5pm.

Mansfield Civic Centre

Waste CollectionsFor households whose normal collection day would Monday 25 December, their blue recycling and teal glass recycling bins will be emptied on Saturday 23 December.

For households whose normal collection day would be Tuesday 26 December, their blue recycling and teal glass recycling bins will be emptied on Saturday 30 December.

For households whose normal collection day would Monday 1 January, their green general waste and teal glass recycling bins will be emptied on Saturday 6 January.

All other collections will be carried out as normal. The council will remove one bag of additional side waste with the first general waste collection (green bin) after Christmas. As always additional recycling will be collected alongside blue bins if it is presented in a recyclable cardboard box or paper carrier bag.

Customers are advised to number their bins and put them out by 6am on their collection day.

Mansfield MuseumIn addition to the museum’s usual closure days of Sunday and Monday, the venue will also be closed on Tuesday 26 December (Boxing Day). For the rest of the holiday period, it will be open during its usual opening hours of 10am to 3pm.

Mansfield Palace Theatre Box OfficeIn addition to its usual opening times and closure days on Sundays, the Box Office will also be closed on Monday 25 December (Christmas Day). On Tuesday 26 December (Boxing Day), it will be open for reduced hours from 1pm to 7pm.

Mansfield Market• Saturday 23 December: 9am to 1pm• Sunday 24 December (Christmas Eve): Closed• Monday 25 December (Christmas Day): Closed• Tuesday 26 December (Boxing Day): Closed• Wednesday 27 December: 9am to 4pm• Thursday 28 December: 9am to 4pm• Friday 29 December: 9am to 4pm• Saturday 30 December: 9am to 1pm• Sunday 31 December (New Year’s Eve): Closed• Monday 1 January 2024 (New Year's Day): Closed• Tuesday 2 January 2024: 9am to 4pm.Don’t forget there is a discount on pitches for stalls from 2 January until 31 March 2024. The market is currently operating Monday to Saturday until Christmas.