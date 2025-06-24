Children’s care home in Kirkby among planning applications for Ashfield

An attempt to ratify the use of a house in Kirkby as a children’s care home is among the latest batch of planning applications for Ashfield.

Ashfield District Council has received an application for a lawful development certificate at a supervised home for one child at an address on Alexandra Street.

Planning papers explain that a teenage youngster is currently living at the semi-detached, three-bedroom house and is cared for, day and night, by two support workers on shifts.

The retrospective application is for a change of use from a dwelling house to a small care home for a maximum of one child.

It has been submitted by the Nottingham-based company, Bright Futures Accommodation, which owns the property, is registered with the education watchdog, Ofsted, and collaborates closely with local councils.

The company says it “specialises in providing a range of accommodation services, with comprehensive support and care, for young people who may be vulnerable and may have emotional, social and/or behavioural needs”.

On behalf of Bright Futures, a detailed planning statement has been submitted to the council by Helen Ruffle, of Visionary Planning, an independent planning consultancy based in Somerset.

The statement says any children living at the home would be aged six to 18, long-term placements, go to school locally and be part of the Kirkby community.

The home would operate in the same way as an orthodox family residence, with two of the support workers sleeping over each night and social workers visiting once a month.

There would be no alterations to the two-storey home, which has a front yard and a rear garden, as well as on-site parking space.

The statement adds: “Young people at the home may come with varying complexities and support needs. But Bright Futures has a robust process in place to ensure they have the appropriate accommodation and the right level of support in place to meet their needs.”

The needs may relate, for example, to challenging behaviour, substance misuse, mental health issues, not being in education or requiring support with life skills, says Visionary Planning.

The council’s planning officers are currently considering the scheme and are aiming to make a decision or recommendation by the deadline date of Wednesday, August 13.

Other planning applications received by Ashfield District Council include these:

74 Alexandra Street, Kirkby – single-storey rear extension and outbuilding.

59 Leamington Drive, Sutton – dwelling.

354 Nottingham Road, Selston – single-storey extensions at front and rear.

Flat over 134 Outram Street, Sutton – change of use from commercial storage to dwelling, including second-storey rear extension and new access door to rear.

38 Church Street, Kirkby – new windows and doors, cladding and render to front.

22A Back Lane, Sutton – removal of static residential caravan, and extension to day room to form new dwelling.

195 Alfreton Road, Underwood – two-storey detached dwelling.

13 Hillsborough Avenue, Sutton – part-demolition, and extension to existing double garage to include pitched roof space to form storage area.

150 Victoria Road, Kirkby – two-storey rear extension.

8 Seagrave Avenue, Kirkby – garden room.

Parts Emporium Ltd, Sidings Road, Kirkby – part-retrospective change of use of land and buildings for acceptance, storage and treatment of end-of-life vehicles, including ancillary storage of salvaged parts.

3 Linden Grove, Kirkby – work to trees covered by preservation order

3 South View, Laburnum Avenue, Kirkby – outline permission, with all matters reserved, for two semi-detached dwellings.

Cabinet Design Technology, The Old Bus Depot, 15 Alfreton Road, Underwood – InPost parcel locker.

6 Dove Drive, Selston – single-storey extension at front.

Concrete Product Works, Summit Close, Kirkby – amendments after approval of planning permission in 2023 – building reduced in size, height of building eaves increased, vehicular access and doorway moved, additional pedestrian doorway (fire escape) added, and windows added to the east.