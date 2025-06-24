Changes in pipeline at historic Brunts building in Mansfield town centre

Changes are in the pipeline at one of the most historic and attractive buildings in Mansfield town centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brunts Chambers building, which dates back to 1915, straddles Leeming Street and Toothill Lane.

It houses the headquarters of the Brunts Charity, which was founded in 1711, as well as shops, a restaurant and bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centrepiece of the distinctive grade II listed structure, which rises to three storeys, is a turret with a clock face and a statue of the man who launched the charity, Samuel Brunts.

The historic Brunts Chambers building in Mansfield town centre, complete with its turret, clock face and statue.

However, Mansfield District Council has now received a planning application for a change of use and listed building consent to “repurpose under-utilised and unused areas of the building”.

The project aims to create two one-bedroom flats – one on the first floor and the other on the second floor – and make other changes, including a new access and WC.

The flats, which would sit above one of the shops at number 36 Leeming Street, would be for private rental but owned by the charity, “supplementing its existing revenue streams”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning statement has been submitted to the council by the Nottingham-based architect and design company, the Halsall Lloyd Partnership.

It says the layouts of the flats have been “designed to have minimal impact on the existing internal structure”. Where possible, “significant original features, such as fireplaces” would remain in situ.

The flats, described by Halsall Lloyd as “high quality”, would span about 48 square metres and contain a lobby, kitchen, living and dining area, bedroom and bathroom.

They would be managed by the charity, which exists to offer flats and bungalows to people aged 60 or over in the Mansfield area “who are in need due to some form of hardship or distress”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is governed by 11 trustees, all local people, and is administered and operationally run by paid staff.

The charity provides more than 150 properties in three central locations within the town – the Patchills site off Eakring Road, Champion Crescent and Samuel Close.

The council’s planning officers are currently considering the planning application and hope to make a decision or recommendation before their deadline date of Thursday, August 14.

In 2022, they gave permission for a £250,000 plan to refurbish shop fronts at the Brunts building and restore a traditional look.