Changes at historic farm site in Selston -- all the latest Ashfield planning applications

Proposed changes at a prominent and historic site in Selston are among the latest batch of planning applications received by Ashfield District Council.

Kirkby Park’s Farm, off Bourne Avenue and Park Lane and also close to the M1, dates back many years.

In recent times, it has been split into several dwellings, complete with extensive grounds, stables and grazing land, all accessed by a private driveway.

One of the dwellings, a detached family house known as The Cottage, is the location for the application.

The road leading to Kirkby Farm's Park in Selston, with the M1 hidden by trees to the right. (PHOTO BY: Jonathan Thacker)

Caron Clare, who lives there, has submitted a scheme for the conversion of a detached double garage/workshop into a two-storey annexe, “suitable for ageing close relatives and their carers where necessary”.

The conversion was granted full planning permission back in 2010. This has now expired, so the council’s planning officers are being asked to consider it again.

A planning statement explains that the annexe would “allow for a sense of independent living while being close to the family home”.

Most of the living quarters would be on the ground floor, with a first-floor lounge providing open views of the countryside next to the M1. A stairlift could be easily installed, while wheelchair access would be provided if necessary.

Other planning applications received by the council include these:

4 Douglas Road, Sutton – two-bedroom dwelling, with two car parking spaces.

Concrete Product Works, Summit Close, Kirkby – application to discharge three conditions of planning permission, relating to material samples, lighting and contamination.

Land next to 106 Main Road, Underwood – application for approval of details in condition of planning permission, relating to materials and finishes.

Unit B, The Broad Centre, Station Road, Sutton – application for approval of details in condition of planning permission, relating to external equipment.

Land west of Beck Lane, Sutton – application to amend approved layout of the railing to an attenuation basin area.

Skegby Lodge, Woodhouse Lane, Sutton – felling of two mature sycamore trees, five semi-mature sycamore trees, one mature ash tree and one semi-mature ash tree, all covered by preservation order.

21 Crowtrees Drive, Sutton – side extension to existing garage.

61 Charnwood Street, Sutton – single-storey rear extension.

Kirkside, Church Street, Kirkby – application to discharge conditions of planning permission, relating to front boundary wall, parking spaces and electric vehicle (EV) charging points.