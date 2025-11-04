Changes afoot at holiday park and leading medical firm -- all the latest Ashfield plans

Changes are afoot at one of the top holiday destinations in Ashfield and at a leading medical care company, which has its head office in the district.

That’s according to the latest cluster of planning applications, which have been received in recent days by Ashfield District Council.

The holiday destination is the Silverhill Woodland Retreats and Teversal Campsite, off Silverhill Lane at Teversal, which is rated ‘Very Good’ on Tripadvisor after 208 reviews gave it an average score of 4.6 out of five.

The sprawling site, which is set in beautiful, private parkland, with stunning countryside views, features a collection of holiday lodges and also offers touring, camping and glamping, with a variety of log cabins and static caravans, plus pitches for hire.

An aerial view of Silverhill Woodland Retreats and Teversal Campsite in Teversal. (PHOTO BY: pitchup.com)

In 2023, Silverhill successfully applied for planning permission to install 62 new holiday lodges at the park. Now it has submitted an application to vary one of the conditions attached to the council’s approval, relating to the occupancy period.

Planning papers say the park wants to extend its occupation season for the lodges from ten months to 12 months.

"The aim is to secure a cohesive business operation, synchronising all the units at the park,” explains a statement from the park’s agents, Edwardson Associates, who are planning advisers based in Yorkshire.

The statement stresses there would be “no permanent residential occupation”. The lodges would be for holiday use only.

The headquarters of Fresenius Medical Care in Huthwaite. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

Silverhills has also applied for approval of details reserved by another condition of planning permission, relating to surface water drainage.

Meanwhile, Fresenius Medical Care, has submitted a planning application for improvements at its head office, which is based on Nunn Brook Road in Huthwaite.

Fresenius is the largest independent provider in the UK of high-quality dialysis care and services for people with chronic kidney failure.

It has been working with the NHS for more than 20 years, operating a collaborative approach, and employs more than 800 people at various bases across the country.

Inside the head office of Fresenius Medical Care in Huthwaite, which was expanded and refurbished in 2019. (PHOTO BY: Fresenius Medical Care)

The company’s Huthwaite head office was expanded and refurbished in 2019, providing 60 new jobs and allowing for an expansion in employee training, provided by a variety of healthcare stakeholders.

Now it has applied to improve the exterior of the building, courtesy of an overcladding of the roof with grey trapezoidal, insulated panels, 120 millimetres thick, and the replacement of windows with PVC-U double-glazed ones.

The council’s planning officers are currently considering both schemes and have set a deadline date of Tuesday, December 23 for decisions or recommendations.

Other planning applications submitted to Ashfield Council include these:

218 Nottingham Road, Selston – single-storey front extension, and loft conversion.

77 Bannerman Road, Kirkby – single-storey rear extension.

338 Outram Street, Sutton – demolition of gable end and re-build to match existing.

30 Edward Street, Kirkby – removal of existing conservatory, construction of two-storey rear extension and construction of rear garden annexe.

11 Hedgerow Close, Sutton – proposal for front porch.

88 Sutton Road, Kirkby – detached outbuilding.

63D Farleys Lane, Hucknall – proposal for crown reduction to beech tree protected by preservation order.

