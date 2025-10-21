Change to shopping scene in Sutton town centre -- all the latest Ashfield plans

A change to the shopping scene in Sutton is on the cards, with plans revealed to alter the status of one town-centre store.

Creative Living has been operating as a furniture and home accessories shop at 75, Outram Street, on the corner of North Street.

But now Ashfield District Council has received a planning application to make alterations to the entrance door and to change the business from a furniture store to a grocery store.

The application has been submitted by Nazia Khan, who says the new store would be open from 9 am to 7 pm on Mondays to Fridays, from 9 am to 6 pm on Saturdays and from 10 am to 5 pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

The Creative Living furniture and home accessories shop on the corner of Outram Street and North Street in Sutton. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

Mrs Khan adds that the number of staff would increase from one full-time employee and two part-time employees to two full-time and four part-time.

Shoppers have been aware for some time that Creative Living intended to shut because a closing-down sale was announced on Facebook several weeks ago.

Posters in the window of the shop have declared: “All stock reduced and everything must go”, with discounts of up to 50 per cent on some items.

The store posted on Facebook: “We really appreciate your support. We are aiming to stay open until we sell our current stock. We will let everyone know as soon as we have a definite closing date.”

Posters in the shop window advertising the closing-down sale at Creative Living in Sutton.

The council’s planning officers are currently considering the scheme and have set a deadline date of Tuesday, December 9 for a decision or recommendation.

Other planning applications received by Ashfield Council include these:

3 Harwood Place, Kirkby – extension to existing outbuilding.

The Morven Rooms, Morven Avenue, Sutton – non-material amendment relating to demolition of small storage and boiler housing to make way for new disabled ramp, with regard to planning permission already granted.

Central Walk, off High Street, Hucknall – improvements to paving, planting and bollards within conservation area.

Public open space, Hardwick Lane, Sutton – application for non-material amendment relating to fencing, with regard to planning permission already granted.

Chapel Street, Hucknall – improvements to paving, bollards, lighting and planting.

Beechwood Court, Beechwood Close, Sutton – replacement of roof tiles.

200 Papplewick Lane, Hucknall – proposal for single-storey workshop in front garden.

Greenhills House, Cauldwell Road, Sutton – application for approval of details reserved by a condition of planning permission already granted. This relates to ecological enhancement details.

101 Lime Tree Road, Hucknall – single-storey rear extension.

14 Walesby Drive, Kirkby – application for consent to display an advertisement, ie: one externally illuminated fascia sign, window graphics, four poster cases and three car park signs.

23 Sandfield Road, Kirkby – single-storey side and rear extension.

Coxmoor Lodge, Coxmoor Farm, The Promenade, Kirkby – application to vary conditions of planning permission already granted. These relate to approved plans, landscaping and the removal of a hedgerow to be replaced like for like.

