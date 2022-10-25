On Monday, October 24, it was announced that Rishi Sunak would become the next Prime Minister after rival Penny Mordaunt failed to secure the 100 nominations from Tory MPs needed by the 2pm deadline.

Mr Sunak received backing from 202 Tory MPs, following the resignation of Liz Truss last week – after just 44 days in office.

Mr Sunak was formally asked to form a government during his audience with King Charles III on Tuesday, October 25.

The new Prime Minister will now be looking at a cabinet reshuffle.

Coun Ben Bradley MP was backing the former Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, before Mr Johnson pulled out of the leadership race.

Mr Bradley said: “Congratulations to Rishi Sunak, who has been chosen as the new leader of the Conservatives and will become Britain's next Prime Minister.

“After the challenges of recent weeks, and with lots to tackle, I wish him the very best of luck.

“There's no sense at all, at this stage, in wondering about what could have been.

“As a Government and a country it's important now that we restore some stability, and get back to working for the country.

“Rishi has my full support to do that.”

Chad readers posted their reaction to the news on your Chad’s Facebook page.

Lee Haywood, from Sutton, said: “I think we've had enough of this circus, the Tory members have proven they can't elect a competent leader, as shown with Truss.

“The only fair way is for a general election and let the people decide.”

Hev Smith said: “With him, in power, the rich will get richer. He has no connection with the working class.”

Joanie Smith, from Blidworth, said: “I must admit, I am a bit worried.”

Daniel Bostock said: “What do I think of yet another Tony Blair?

“What do people think the difference is between the Tories and New Labour?

“And can anyone name one Conservative policy in the last decade.”

Coun Martin Wright, a Mansfield Independents councillor for Holly ward, said: “Sunak is the best of an awful bunch I fear.

“Boris had to be the centre of attention or he would take his ball home, it was always about him.

“He realised he couldn't win so he pulled out even though he assured everyone he would win the next general election if he were the leader.

“A clown to the end, I hope he walks away from politics.”

Greig Francis said: “Not legitimate, there has been zero public vote since he lost to Truss.

“Until there is a vote, we have no Prime Minister.”

Alan Holmes said: “I voted for Boris and nothing has changed my mind.

“Totally disgusting that they have gotten rid of Boris and installed two more Prime Ministers without the millions of voters having a say.

“Backstabbing Sunak might be their choice but he definitely isn't mine.

“The Tory Party has lost a life long Tory voter because I will not be voting ever again.”