Carers Weeks: I will always stand up for unpaid carers

This week is Carer's Week - a chance to shine the spotlight on our army of unpaid carers. To mark the event, Ashfield Council Leader Jason Zadrozny tells his Carer's Story...

Growing up, one of my first responsibilities was caring for my late grandmother – Bernadette Zadrozny. Grandma was a Prisoner of War in Dachau. She was liberated by my Grandad – Bernard and they married 2 weeks later in the beautiful Bonn Cathedral. They first moved to a Displacement Centre where Morrisons in Mansfield is before moving to New Street, Kirkby.

After the war, Grandad, was a barber but like many – he went to work down Bentinck Pit. He died of a heart attack in 1976 leaving my grandma Bernadette. In later years, Grandma became ill, but as all my family were working – I took on a large role of looking after her, alongside my family from 1996 to around 1999 when she became too ill to live at home.

Ashfield Council Leader Jason Zadrozny

Whilst caring for grandma, we talked about everything from their small holding at the back of the house they saved up for on Sutton Road. We talked about what she saw in war torn Poland as a young girl – that’s why I have always stood up to fascism, racism and xenophobia – still sadly displayed from some of my political opponents.

As a Councillor for 17 years, I have always stood up for carers. That’s why I was delighted to visit stalls in Sutton Town Centre to promote Carers Week. Five million people – including children as young as five – provide unpaid care to people with long-term health conditions or problems related to old age.

The figures also show that one in 25 people provided 50 or more hours of unpaid care a week in Ashfield and Mansfield. Some of the highest proportions in the UK. Behind many doors across Ashfield and Mansfield – we have an army of unpaid carers.

For many carers, looking after loved ones is not a chore. Like me, many have happy memories. Some memories are not so good, but what is the alternative?

Jason Zadrozny is the Ashfield Independent candidate in Ashfield and Mansfield

Always in the back of their minds is – what if I couldn’t do this?

What would happen if I became ill?

Who would pick up the responsibility?

Close to 20 years ago, I signed a pledge to support Free Personal Care for Elderly. It is something I have continued to support. Firstly, we need to tackle the huge shortage of care workers by introducing a carer's minimum wage, at a rate £2 above the minimum wage. This would help solve the scandal of family carers left to pick up the pieces because the care system doesn’t work for them.

This is why I was pleased this week to see carers being put into the spotlight. As your next MP, I will ensure that carers are not forgotten, and they are not alone. The dedicated, committed support unpaid carers provide day in day out has been valued as the equivalent of a second NHS.

Many are at breaking point, facing challenges managing caring alongside their own health and wellbeing – with 78% of carers worried about being unable to care in the future.