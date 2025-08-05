Car park improvements and new look for vape shop -- all the latest Mansfield plans

Improvements to five car parks and a new look for a town-centre shop are in the pipeline, according to Mansfield’s latest batch of planning applications.

The car parks, which are for residents living nearby and comprise more than 80 parking bays, are located off Corporation Street, Noel Street and Layton Burroughs.

A scheme has been submitted to Mansfield District Council by PA Housing, a Leicester-based company which owns properties in the area, for resurfacing work and the installation of lighting, barriers and bin-screens.

A planning statement says: “The lighting works are proposed to improve safety and security across the car parks. Lighting is to be provided by 18 four-metre-high columns.

The residential complex at Layton Burroughs in Mansfield, where one of the car parks is located. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

"Three new anthracite grey bin-screens are to be installed on the redundant tarmac area next to Corporation Street. This area is to be resurfaced due to trip hazards that are currently present.

"Several areas contain trip hazards, such as potholes, and therefore require complete refurbishment, whereas others only require the wearing course to be replaced.

"The proposed tarmac will be installed to match and blend in to create a smooth and high-quality finish.”

Under the plans, the layout of the car parks would remain unchanged, but two new accessible parking spaces for the mobility-impaired would be created.

The Vapors vape shop on Ratcliffe Gate, Mansfield, which could son be getting a new look. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

Meanwhile, a new shop front is proposed for the small Vapors vape store, run by Super E-cig Ltd, on Ratcliffe Gate in Mansfield.

A planning application has been submitted by David Ashmore, a 35-year-old director of Vapors (Mansfield) Ltd, with support from agent Derek Pratt, 58-year-old director of planning and architecture firm, Derbyshire Building Design, based in New Whittington.

Vapors occupies a three-storey building that is part of a terrace of eight shops and one restaurant. But tenants Super E-cig do not like its current appearance.

A planning statement says: “The shop front was specifically designed and installed by the previous tenant to be appropriate for their style of operation and the products sold.

"As the new tenants, we don’t like the frontage and require it to be more open and less cluttered. With the support of the landlord, we are keen to promote a good, appropriate design.

"It would be a major improvement, and the layout of the shop would remain unaltered.”

The council’s planning officers are currently considering both schemes and hope to make a decision or recommendation next month.

Other planning applications received by Mansfield Council in recent days include these:

St Peter and St Paul’s Church, Bishops Walk, Warsop – work to three trees covered by preservation order.

8 Ransom Road, Rainworth – two-storey side extension, front porch, single-storey rear extension, and partial render at front and rear.

181 Sherwood Street, Warsop – proposed two-storey extensions at front, side and rear, including new pitched roof and new flat roof above existing garage.

58 Bramble Lane, Mansfield – lawful development certificate for single-storey side extension.

Broomfield, 21 The Park, Mansfield – work to tree in conservation area.

Squires Lodge, Nettleworth Manor, Leeming Lane North, Mansfield – single-storey rear extension and front porch.

The Mill House, Church Road, Warsop – removal of two trees and work to two trees within conservation area.

24 Birkland Avenue, Warsop – single-storey side and rear extension.

58 Ling Forest Road, Mansfield – single-storey rear extension.

341 Berry Hill Lane, Mansfield – single-storey rear extension.

21 North Park, Mansfield – single-storey side and rear extension.

2 Chestnut Drive, Mansfield – hip to gable on front, rear and side extensions, dormer loft conversion, roof lights, Juliet balconies at front and rear, and single-storey rear extension.

