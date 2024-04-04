Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Matthew Warnes – aka Captain Mansfield – has announced he will be standing in this year’s poll.

Posting on his Facebook page, Matthew said: "My decision to run for MP stems from a deep-rooted commitment to serve the people of Mansfield and to be a strong voice for positive change.

“I believe every resident of Mansfield deserves to have their voice heard in Parliament and I am committed to representing the diverse perspectives and interests of our community at the highest level of Government.

Matthew Warnes - aka Captain Mansfield - has announced he is standing for Parliament. Photo: Facebook

“From improving healthcare accessibility to revitalising our local economy, I am passionate about addressing the pressing issues that matter most to Mansfield residents.

“I am dedicated to building a brighter future for Mansfield, one that is inclusive, prosperous, and sustainable.

"By working together, we can create positive change and unlock the full potential of our wonderful town.

“As your representative, I pledge to hold housing developers accountable for the condition of roads around their construction sites.

"I will advocate for stringent quality standards, timely repairs, and long-term maintenance obligations enforced through transparent agreements.

"Furthermore, I will push for developers to contribute financially towards road maintenance, engage with local communities for input and collaborate closely with authorities to ensure road infrastructure meets the highest standards of safety and durability.

“I pledge to introduce a two-week free holiday period during the school year, allowing families to spend quality time together without worrying about fines or penalties.

"This initiative not only promotes family bonding and well-being but also supports work-life balance by offering flexibility for vacations.

"By reducing financial pressure on families, boosting local tourism, and supporting student well-being and academic performance, I aim to foster stronger communities and promote cultural enrichment.

"I will engage with parents, educators, and stakeholders to ensure this initiative meets the needs of our school community and enhances the overall well-being of our families.

“I pledge to overhaul local council operations by ensuring transparency, efficiency, and accountability in financial management.

"I will implement strict measures to streamline processes, prioritize essential services, and adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption.

"By shifting towards performance-based budgeting and involving the community in decision-making, I will ensure taxpayer money is spent wisely.

"Additionally, I will foster collaboration between councils, invest in technology for better efficiency, and commit to long-term financial planning.

"With continuous monitoring and evaluation, I will identify areas of waste and inefficiency, taking decisive action to ensure prudent management of resources for the benefit of our communities.

“I pledge to prioritise the safety of residents and visitors in Mansfield above all else.

"I will adopt a balanced policing approach that focuses on preventing serious crimes and building trust with the community.

"By engaging residents, efficiently allocating resources, and promoting traffic safety, we will create a safer environment for all.

"I will enforce a zero-tolerance policy for dangerous behaviour while ensuring accountability and transparency in policing practices.

"Our success will be measured not just by ticket numbers but by the tangible improvement in public safety and the overall quality of life for everyone in Mansfield.