Candidates revealed for Eastwood and Kimberley seats on Broxtowe Council at 2023 local elections
Some 130 candidates are bidding for election to Broxtowe Council at next month’s local elections.
The whole-council elections will take place next month on May 4, to elect members for the next four years.
Broxtowe has 20 wards and 130 candidates have been nominated to contest the election for 2023.
The council is currently a coalition, run by the Labour Party, Liberal Democrats and Independents.
A total of 42 candidates are from the Labour Party, 34 represent the Conservative Party, 30 are Liberal Democrats, 10 candidates are Independents and 12 are from the Green Party. One is from the Alliance for Democracy and Freedom.
Selected candidates include:
Awsworth, Cossall & Trowell Borough (two seats)
Lydia Ball, of The Lane, Awsworth – Con;
Annie Hughes-Riley, address in Erewash borough – LD;
Tyler Marsh, address in Broxtowe borough – Lab;
Karen Oliver, address in Broxtowe borough – LD;
Don Pringle, of Nottingham Road, Trowell – Con;
Brinsley (one)
Gaynor Doherty, address in Broxtowe borough – Lab;
Brian Enever, of Broad Lane, Brinsley – Ind;
Elizabeth Williamson, of St James Drive, Brinsley – Ind.
Eastwood Hall (one)
Bob Bullock, of Owleston Close, Eastwood – Lab;
Guy Hagan, of Percy Street, Eastwood – Ind;
Joshua Parker, address in Broxtowe borough – Con.
Eastwood Hall (two)
Susan Bagshaw, of Owlston Close, Eastwood – Lab;
Levi Ensor, of Peters Close, Newthorpe – Ind;
Lisa Hartshorn, address in Broxtowe borough – Con;
Alex Marker, address in Broxtowe borough – Con;
Milan Radulovic, of Cross Street, Eastwood – Lab.
Eastwood St Mary’s (two)
David Bagshaw, of Owlston Close, Eastwood – Lab;
Julie Newing, of Church Walk, Brinsley – Ind;
Kane Oliver, of Nottingham Road, Eastwood – Ind;
Joe Wiltshire, address in Broxtowe borough – Con;
Ken Woodhead, of Hopkins Court, Eastwood – Lab;
Rosemary Woods, of Hopkins Court, Eastwood – Green.
Greasley (three)
Mick Brown, of Mary Road, Eastwood – Con;
Jo Cooke, of Hall Lane, Brinsley – LD;
Hannah Crosby, address in Derby city – Con;
Danny Hall, address in Broxtowe borough – Lab;
Neil Levett, of Peacock Drive, Eastwood – Lab;
Carl Lewis, of Smithurst Road, Giltbrook – LD;
Pat Morton, of High Park Cottages, Moorgreen – Green;
Anne Ryan, address in Broxtowe borough – Lab;
Adam Stockwell, address in Broxtowe borough – Con;
Arther Trussell, address in Broxtowe borough – LD.
Kimberley (three)
Chris Carr, address in Broxtowe borough – Lab;
Andy Cooper, address in Broxtowe borough – Lab;
Shane Easom, of Chapel Place, Kimberley – Con;
Hefin Lawlor, of Little Holland Gardens, Nuthall – Con;
William Mee, address in Broxtowe borough – Lab.
Nuthall East & Strelley (two)
Sheikh Assab, of Kenton Avenue, Nuthall – Lab;
Rachel Gravett, of Quarry House, Main Street, Strelley – Green;
Graham Hills, of Vernon Drive, Nuthall – Con;
Rebecca Morris-Buck, address in Broxtowe borough – LD.
Philip Owen, of Atkinson Gardens, Nuthall – Con;
Dave Tantum, address in Broxtowe borough – Lab.
Watnall & Nuthall West (two)
Peter Bales, of Roland Avenue, Nuthall – Lab;
Graham Lambert, of Temple Drive, Nuthall – Lab;
Jill Owen, of Atkinson Gardens, Nuthall – Con;
Bob Willimott, of Lychgate Court, Trough Road, Watnall – Con.
Key:
AI – Ashfield Independents working all-year round;
Con – Conservative Party;
Green – Green Party
Ind – Independent;
Lab – Labour Party;
LD – Liberal Democrats;
NF – National Front;
Reform – Reform UK.