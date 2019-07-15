Campaign group 38 Degrees launch scheme against no-deal Brexit in Mansfield

An advertising campaign was launched in Mansfield this weekend to highlight the "local impact a no-deal Brexit could have on daily life in the UK".

Hundreds of posters were put up across the area by campaigning group 38 Degrees, publicising the impact a no-deal Brexit could have on Mansfield - and a huge moving billboard was circulating for passers-by to see, including outside Ben Bradley's Church Street office.

The campaign van outside Ben Bradley's office, on Church Street.

The campaign group say manufacturing will be one of the biggest hit industries in a no-deal Brexit, given its "potential impact on supply chains, tariffs and regulations".

According to ONS estimates, it says, manufacturing accounted for 12.5 per cent of jobs in Mansfield in 2017.

The campaign comes as the final two candidates in the Conservative leadership election, Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson, continue to talk up the prospect of a no-deal Brexit.

The advertising campaign showcases what a no-deal Brexit could "really mean" for voters in Mansfield, and invites them to contact Ben Bradley MP to raise concerns directly with the candidates for Prime Minister.

The campaign van at Portland Retail Park, off Nottingham Road.

Ellie Gellard, Campaigns Director at 38 Degrees, said: “A no-deal Brexit could see manufacturing industries - in areas just like Mansfield - put at risk. Whether we voted leave or remain, no one voted for this.

"There's a real risk that whoever gets handed the keys to Number 10 at the end of July opts to take Britain out of the EU without a deal in place. With so much at stake for Mansfield, it's vital that the voters' concerns are heard.

“That’s why voters in Mansfield are being invited to send a message to Ben Bradley MP and candidates for Prime Minister: do everything in your power to stop a no-deal Brexit.”