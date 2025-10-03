Call for multi-million pound Eastwood health and leisure centre to tackle ‘drastic’ health inequalities

Broxtowe Borough Council is set to lobby the East Midland's mayor for funding for a new Eastwood leisure centre to tackle "drastic" health inequalities

The starter plans for a new centre in the town were discussed in the authority’s cabinet meeting on Tuesday (September 30).

The council has been pushing for a new health and leisure centre off Walker Street since 2022 but an unsuccessful ‘levelling up’ government bid that same year had left initial plans dormant.

But Tuesday’s meeting sought the cabinet’s endorsement that the scheme be the “most important” regeneration priority for the council to approve and to lobby and promote the project to various funding agencies, including the East Midlands Combined County Authority (EMCCA).

Walker Street, Eastwood - Artist impression of the new centre.

The wider plans for the new centre involve a bigger library, a GP surgery, a swimming pool and gym, community facilities and about 20 new homes. It is estimated to cost around £24.6 million.

Speaking during the meeting Philip Watt, of the council’s economic development department, said the authority is working with Nottinghamshire County Council, Inspire libraries and Eastwood Primary Care and Giltbrook surgeries on support for the scheme.

He added the two NHS providers have “significant issues” with their buildings.

Council leader, Milan Radulovic (Brox Alliance) said Eastwood is “missed out continuously” by government funding and has a “massive shortfall” in health and community schemes. He said: “Eastwood has a long history of industrial works and lack of medical care.

“Diabetes, heart attacks, heart problems, arthritic problems, orthopaedic [problems] are much higher than in most parts of the borough.”

He alleged EMCCA has previously “refused” to support projects to boost Eastwood’s wellness options.

He said: “They refused to support financially the ex-forces accommodation, which work starts on site later this month, and they refused to support the CEDARS project which is currently supporting over 40 people with carers, particularly with dementia and Alzheimer’s in the community of Eastwood.”

Deputy leader of the council, Greg Marshall (Brox Alliance) called previous missed opportunities for Eastwood a “travesty” and called the health disparities in Eastwood compared to the rest of the borough “drastic”.

He added: “If for whatever reason there are some funding difficulties, we’re going to try our very, very best to make sure this happens via a separate mechanism as well, whether that’s government grants or other funding mechanisms.”

Cllr Philip Owen (Con) questioned how the scheme coming back into the fold “differs” from when it was first proposed under the government’s levelling up bid.

Mr Watt responded it is a ‘much more focused bid’, adding: “We’re focusing on the library and health on the one side. The active travel element of what had gone into the levelling-up fund bid for Eastwood before – that’s not present this time.

“We’re not looking at business grants and the issue of Durban House isn’t in there either.”

The local democracy reporting service approached EMCCA for comment regarding Cllr Radulovic’s claims.

An EMCCA spokesperson said in a statement: “EMCCA applies rigorous standards to its investments, as is right and proper for public funding. One of those standards is that the project is supported by local leadership – a core principle is that we work in partnership with our local authorities to make investments that deliver for the East Midlands.

“Broxtowe is engaging with EMCCA around potential projects for our investment pipeline.

“We continue to engage with both Broxtowe and Nottinghamshire on building an investment pipeline so that we can translate this investment into new and enhanced local assets, because that is what the people of this region deserve.”

The financial benefits of the scheme are estimated to be around £70.7 million due to improved physical wellbeing, health and higher wages from the educational and employment offer.