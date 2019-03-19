Call for help after Warsop park building has roof 'ripped through'

A Warsop councillor has called on Nottinghamshire Police for help after a changing room was targeted.

The changing room on Carr Lane recreation ground had its roof damaged.

Warsop Town Hall

Councillor Andrew Burgin brought the incident up at a Warsop Parish Council meeting on March 18.

He said: “I know the police are doing their best. They had ripped through the roof of the changing room.

“When it comes to people breaking into buildings we do need help.”

The incident is believed to have happened on March 8.

Sergeant Neil Priestley said that he is waiting for another police officer and hopes Warsop will then have two police officer and two PCSOs.

He also said that there had been 22 cases of criminal damage reported to the police in December, January and February.

He said this is not dissimilar from last year.